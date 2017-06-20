Rocky workers to be screwed out of $7.15m, union claims

Unions say cutting penalty rates could have a devastating impact on workers in regional areas.

THE Australian Council of Trade Unions says workers in Rockhampton would lose millions in take home pay every year if the Turnbull Government slashes penalty rates.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus is visiting Rockhampton today and says the consequences of cutting penalty rates in regional communities will be devastating.

A media release from the unions said workers in the Capricornia electorate were set to lose more than $7.15 million in disposable income each year if Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull slashed penalty rates.

"The Turnbull Government is tightening the screws on hardworking Australians at the same time as attacking the laws that protect working people and giving a free pass to big business in the form of company tax cut hand-outs,” Ms McManus said.

"The Turnbull Government can stop these cuts to penalty rates and we urge them to act to do this before they are due to come in on 1 July.

"When the Bill comes before Parliament each politician will have to choose - do they put the take home pay of locals first?

"Slashing penalty rates is a cut to workers' take home pay that they can't afford and don't deserve.

"It will mean many people who do work Sundays will be forced to work harder for less.

"Wage growth is the lowest it has ever been while company profits soar.”

She said 40% of the workforce was now in insecure work.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry says penalty rate cuts will help businesses in the region. Melanie Plane

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she joined a number of her colleagues for a meeting this morning with the Australian Chamber of Commerce & Industry to discuss what was needed to support jobs growth.

Ms Landry said the business body endorsed the changes to penalty rates.

"Australia is currently at the lowest unemployment rate in four years and we are also now at a job creation high,” Ms Landry said.

"There are more Australians in employment than ever before.

"We've also very much welcomed the economy creating approximately 42,000 jobs this month.”

However, she said Central Queensland was "missing out on this security because the Queensland Government refuses to support long-term, job creating projects like Rookwood Weir and Great Keppel Island”.

Ms Landry said this was not the first time penalty rates had been modified.

"Under Labor, penalty rates were cut in certain awards (including hotel, cafe and restaurant workers) in 2010 as part of Labor's award modernisation process,” she said, adding there was little backlash then.

"The Turnbull Government's position has remained consistent. In the same way interest rate decisions are determined by the independent Reserve Bank, the setting of award wages and conditions are a matter for the independent Fair Work Commission to determine, not the Government.”

Ms Landry said the adjustments to Sunday penalty rates would even the playing field for Capricornia's small businesses, which had to pay more for staff on Sundays than big businesses that did deals with unions.

"As we heard from businesses at the Yeppoon Small Business Roadshow, reducing the cost of doing business will help keep their doors open, serve customers and create jobs on Sundays,” Ms Landry said.

"Unions are failing to understand the struggles of small business to keep their doors open.”