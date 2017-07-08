26°
Opinion

Rocky would reap benefits of multi-billion dollar Defence deal

8th Jul 2017 3:31 PM
STATE BATTLE: Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow shares her thoughts on what a war machine deal would mean for the region. Pictured: One of the Australian Army vehicles displayed at a past Talisman Sabre open day.
WINNING one of the most expensive defence contracts in history would do wonders for job seekers around Queensland.

The state is locked in a battle against Victoria to win the multi-billion dollar war machine contract to be the home base for the company that builds the next generation of super tanks.

Here, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow shares her thoughts on what the contract would mean.

We would be delighted to see such a sophisticated project as the construction of the next generation of armoured vehicles in our region.

It would significantly modernise the Rockhampton Region's skills base and provide an enormous stimulus for our workforce.

We already have a deep well of specialised maintenance skills with mining equipment companies who would be ideally placed to take part in both the construction and maintenance of these new armoured vehicles.

A military investment of this magnitude would provide a major expansion to our manufacturing base and it would have a similar impact on the Rockhampton Region as to what the ship-building projects have had in South Australia.

Our sophisticated military base currently focuses on the provision of services to Shoalwater Bay Training Area, which is right on our doorstep, and we provide goods and services for the Australian Defence Force, US Forces and Singapore Armed Forces.

And I see this is an ideal location in which to trial some of these vehicles.

Council has engaged at various levels with Rheinmetall MAN since 2010 and we have tracked their growth and interest in Australia.

They are providers of significance to the Singapore military as well as the ADF and they are familiar with our capability already.

We would be open to developing similar links with BAE Systems and we would welcome the involvement of any specialist constructors who the ADF and Australian Government might choose, as well as offering suitable incentives.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian army australian defence force defence deal jobs manufacturing margaret strelow rockhampton regional council super tank

48 hours across the CQ region

Your guide to the exciting events held in the Rockhampton Region and Capricorn Coast this weekend.

