24°
News

Rocky, Yeppoon charged more for fuel than rest of state

Melanie Plane
| 9th Jun 2017 4:05 PM
fuel , petrol prices petrol bowser Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
fuel , petrol prices petrol bowser Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CENTRAL Queensland motorists were charged some of the highest fuel prices in Queensland last month the RACQ's latest fuel report has revealed.

Fuel price figures for May showed motorists in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emerald and Blackwater were charged on average 139.2cpl, 139.9cpl, 142.9cpl and 144.4cpl respectively for unleaded petrol.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said drivers had been taken for a ride with extraordinarily high indicative retail margins adding further insult to motorists.

"We saw servos in places like Blackwater and Emerald charging much more for ULP than those in other regional Queensland towns like Miles, Bundaberg and Maryborough, and there's no good reason for it,” Ms Smith said.

"Blackwater service stations sold ULP with an average indicative retail margin of 22.8cpl, that's almost 10 times the retail margin taken in Miles (2.3cpl).”

The indicative ULP retail margin was 19.4cpl for Rockhampton, 19.7cpl for Yeppoon and 20.6cpl for Emerald.

Ms Smith said conclusions drawn by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) study into the Cairns petrol market could be applied to Central Queensland.

"The ACCC found service stations in Cairns were making profits 38% higher than the national average due to weak competition,” she said.

"We can draw similar conclusions in CQ where competition is poor. Motorists need to support cheaper servos to help drive down prices.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  petrol prices racq rockhampton petrol prices

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

REVEALED: The worst behaved schools in Capricornia

REVEALED: The worst behaved schools in Capricornia

Queensland School Disciplinary Report reveals best and worst schools in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions

Failed prison escapee also botched up armed robbery getaway in epic style

CCTV footage from the hold up of a Yaamba Rd Caltex service station in 2012.

Father of five's criminal history revealed

UPDATE: Accused abductor 'planned to take Rocky teen to Sydney'

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliott.

Police allege man met 15-year-old on Facebook

Rocky colder than Canberra and Melbourne this morning

It was a time to keep warm across Central Queensland this morning as temperatures dropped.

AT 7am this morning, Rocky was colder than many capital cities

Local Partners

REVEALED: Tales of NBN horror and success

NBN and ADSL woes rife in CQ

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Fishing Friday: Winter weather means snapper time

IN GOOD SHAPE: Charlie Hohn about to release a nice town barramundi.

It usually takes a cold snap to bring them right in close.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Sound of the '60s will hit Rocky this month

The Bootleg Beach Boys will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

Be transported back in time with The Bootleg Beach Boys.

What's on: Your guide to CQ events this weekend

SHOW TIME: Yeppoon Show will be held this weekend with a feast of fun.

Find out the exciting events happening in the region right here.

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

JUST when we thought the long-running Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud couldn’t get any pettier ...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

PERFECT LOCATION, LARGE BLOCK WITH A POOL!

21 Kingel Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This perfect family home is situated ideally in the quiet streets of Wandal close to schools, shops and hospitals. This well maintained gable home with new colour...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

RED HOT VALUE THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

46 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 1 $335,000

Guaranteed to EXCITE the LARGEST of families - INCREDIBLE VALUE BUYING by COMMITTED sellers. - With FIVE GENEROUS bedrooms & ample storage throughout!! ...

Double Storey Three Bedroom Unit in Allenstown Under $250,000

3/31 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $249,900

Find this unit in the quiet suburb of Allenstown and in close proximity to the Allenstown Shopping complex, Mater Hospital, Catholic primary and secondary schools...

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. BUILD IN THE PRESTIGIOUS &amp; ELITE, FORBES AVENUE. $179,000

33 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER ... NEW PRICE $175,000...

Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER HOMES WITH INCREDIBLE BREATH TAKING VIEWS AND COOL BREEZES. 847m2...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

Large Neat Gable Home On 1012m

39 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

This Park Avenue gable home is of a generous size with 3 bedrooms, sleepout and study. The hard expensive work is done with the home being restumped in steel and...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

Stunning Tropical Paradise -Lowset Brick/Pool/Shed/Views-Only $487,000

30 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $487,000

What an Amazing Property, just brilliant for YOUR FAMILY - fantastic lowset brick home, inground, pool and shed - all set in a wonderful cool, tropical paradise of...

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

Rural 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!