Rocky, Yeppoon charged more for fuel than rest of state

CENTRAL Queensland motorists were charged some of the highest fuel prices in Queensland last month the RACQ's latest fuel report has revealed.

Fuel price figures for May showed motorists in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emerald and Blackwater were charged on average 139.2cpl, 139.9cpl, 142.9cpl and 144.4cpl respectively for unleaded petrol.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said drivers had been taken for a ride with extraordinarily high indicative retail margins adding further insult to motorists.

"We saw servos in places like Blackwater and Emerald charging much more for ULP than those in other regional Queensland towns like Miles, Bundaberg and Maryborough, and there's no good reason for it,” Ms Smith said.

"Blackwater service stations sold ULP with an average indicative retail margin of 22.8cpl, that's almost 10 times the retail margin taken in Miles (2.3cpl).”

The indicative ULP retail margin was 19.4cpl for Rockhampton, 19.7cpl for Yeppoon and 20.6cpl for Emerald.

Ms Smith said conclusions drawn by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) study into the Cairns petrol market could be applied to Central Queensland.

"The ACCC found service stations in Cairns were making profits 38% higher than the national average due to weak competition,” she said.

"We can draw similar conclusions in CQ where competition is poor. Motorists need to support cheaper servos to help drive down prices.”