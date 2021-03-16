Rocky, Yeppoon clubs recognised at gala awards

Central Queensland clubs were recognised for outstanding performance at the 2021 Clubs Queensland Awards for Excellence last Tuesday.

Frenchville Sports Club and Keppel Bay Sailing Club took home a combined three awards from 24 handed out across the state at the gala ceremony in Brisbane.

Frenchville Sports Club received one of the major awards of the evening, being named Best Multi-Sports Club for its work developing consistently high-quality facilities, community participation, and junior development programs.

Employee Elly Cornick was also named Young Manager of the Year, narrowly edging out runner-up Jack Hughes from the Rocky Sports Club.

Krackers Bar and Grill, which is owned and operated by Keppel Bay Sailing Club, took out the Best Dining: 51-100 (seating capacity) Award.

Frenchville Sports Club general manager Damien Massingham said winning the award was humbling.

“We’re very privileged to receive it,” he said.

“I think it’s just recognition of the massive amount of work that’s been done by a whole range of people.

“The last year has been probably the toughest year that not only our club, but every club has experienced.

Young Manager of the Year winner Elly Cornick.

He said the award was in part due to the club’s $1 million contribution to local businesses, schools, charities, and sporting groups each year.

“I think we just have a great team, Mr Massingham said.

“Everyone loves working here. Everyone loves turning up and providing a great experience and I think that’s what came through from the judge’s feedback.

“We’re passionate about the community, we’re passionate about sport, and that shines through every member, through every team member and anyone who has any involvement with the club.”

Mr Massingham said Elly Cornick was a “prime example” of everything the club stood for.

“We’re really happy for her,” he said.

“She gets involved in everything not only the club does, but where she can out in the community.

“She does embody everything that is loved about Frenchville Sports Club.”

Clubs Queensland CEO Kelly Egan said Rockhampton’s clubs had been outstanding in the service and support of their communities.

“This is a great example of clubs that have really gone beyond their remit to support their community, becoming a focal point for people to come together again once it was safer after COVID-19 lockdowns,” he said.

“This is what community clubs do best.

“We connect the community for a common cause even in testing times like last year, and this collaborative effort driven by these clubs has truly delivered a service that has helped the lives of people of Central Queensland.”