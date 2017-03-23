Rocky, Yeppoon dodge deluge as Miriam Vale is soaked

WATERLOGGED residents in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions can breathe a sigh of relief this morning after dodging heavy deluges overnight.

Storms were forecast to dump 200mm in the region overnight but while Rocky and the Cap Coast missed out, areas further south certainly didn't.

A weather system is currently active over Capricornia stretching from the coast off Yeppoon to inland past Miriam Vale.

Melanie Plane

The region most impacted by rainfall overnight appears to be Miriam Vale, which has officially recorded 453mm since 9am yesterday according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Daily Rainfall Bulletin for Baffle, Boyne, Calliope, Dawson, Mackenzie and Fitzroy.

BOM reports also indicate Stony Creek received 72mm in the hour to 11:30pm.

According to BOM, the rain is not over for CQ with a high to very high chance of showers and possible storms with some moderate to heavy falls possible about the Central Coast and Capricornia.

Weather reporters Higgins Storm Chasing are also forecasting more rain and storms for the region.

"A deep onshore flow is forecast to impact the Central Coast and Capricornia again today producing showers and some rain areas with locally heavy totals," Higgins said in a post on Facebook this morning.

"Weak to moderate instability is forecast to cover Eastern QLD however a lack of surface support will mean most activity is showers and possible isolated storms. Highest chance of storms and the odd severe cell is over the Central Highlands."

WEATHER SITUATION

A high over the Tasman Sea in combination with a broad area of low pressure over the northern Coral Sea to direct a moist, tropical air stream into much of Queensland.

An upper trough over inland Queensland will strengthen whilst moving north and east across the state today.

Conditions will stabilise over the interior of the state from today as the upper trough moves out of the interior. A surface trough over the Central Coast district will slowly move north today and Friday as a low deepens in the western Coral Sea.