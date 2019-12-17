Rocky yogi’s natural mat range heads into USA market

Emily Kinsella, owner of Settle Petal launched a yoga mat business in Rockhampton in August.

EMILY Kinsella is making her mark on the yoga world, with a range of biodegradable mats that have been picked up by American yogis – sold through her home business in Rockhampton.

Settle Petal Yoga was ­purchased by Ms Kinsella, 20, in August, after she noticed a post from the New South Wales owner who was selling her business on Gumtree.

“I always wanted to have my own business and I love natural products and yoga so I thought it was the perfect ­opportunity to start,” she said.

Ms Kinsella sold her first mat to a customer in Nashua, near New York, 13 weeks ago and has since picked up a wholesale agreement for a ­studio in Los Angeles called ­Electrical Soul Yoga Studio.

“It’s very exciting,” she said.

“I think it’s going to be a boost and get more people interested – even in America. They can see my mats and feel them and it will give them an incentive to buy one.”

Ms Kinsella has also seen local interest in her mats.

“I’ve been going to the ­gallery studio and I do the markets once a month by the riverbank and I have a lot of interest,” she said.

Settle Petal Yoga has a range of adult and children mats, with unique designs created by Ms Kinsella.

“They are all completely biodegradable and made with a natural material,” she said.

“That’s important for ­ourselves and the environment.

“There are no chemicals so they aren’t going to harm us or the environment. It makes you feel better.

“Each mat also has its own unique design to bring out your personality while practising.”

Ms Kinsella said the mats were also thicker and firmer than some other mats, and prevent slipping.

“When you’re practising you’re not going to feel the floor. They’re absorbent, non-slip, microfibre suede – there’s no falling over while practising,” Ms Kinsella said.

She began practising yoga two years ago and said it had a positive effect on her mentally and physically.

“I think it’s just nice to start the day off (with yoga) because it makes you feel relaxed and ready for whatever the day throws at you,” she said.

“It helps you connect with yourself and relax as well. It’s helped me.

“I think it’s great (for your physical health) because you’re using your own body weight to lift yourself and it’s a good way to stay fit.”

Ms Kinsella hopes to ­expand her business in the future with a new range – including yoga mat bags, water bottles, pilates socks and natural candles for customers to burn while practising yoga.

She is also hoping to bring in a team once her business gains more momentum.

To buy a mat, visit website www.settlepetalyoga.com.

Settle Petal Yoga will also be at the Rockhampton Riverbank markets this Friday.