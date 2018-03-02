Rocky youngster goes from keen spectator to competitor

THUMBS UP: David Anderson sees plenty of potential in Troy Jackson, who is one of the youngest solos riders to come out of Rockhampton.

SOLO BIKES: Rockhampton's Troy Jackson fell in love with the high-adrenalin sport of solos watching it on the television.

He would sit transfixed, marvelling at the skills of his favourite riders, among them three-time world champion Jason Crump, fellow world champion Chris Holder and two-time world under-21 champion Darcy Ward.

"We've always been big fans and would watch it regularly,” dad Mick explains.

"Naturally, Troy started to get a couple of idols and luckily enough he's had the chance to meet them.

"I think meeting those guys and going to different speedway meetings has also fuelled his love of the sport and given him a real drive to be a speedway rider himself.”

Troy, 10, has been given that opportunity after being invited to join the stable of riders managed by fellow rider Tristan Anderson.

He will become one of Rockhampton's youngest solo riders when he lines up for his first race meeting in Brisbane on March 17.

Mick said it would be a dream come true for his young son.

Tristan Anderson is powering along in the solos. Allan Reinikka ROK260216asolos

"I've known (Tristan's dad) David Anderson for a while and he made the offer for us to join the team,” he said.

"It was a fantastic opportunity and one that doesn't come along that often.

"The Andersons have been really supportive and have helped him out a lot.”

Mick said Troy loved the excitement and the competitiveness of the solos but also enjoyed being involved in the bike set-up and maintenance.

"He loves everything about it,” Mick said.

"I think it's one of those sports you've got to be born to do or it won't work - and I definitely think Troy was born to do it.”

David Anderson agrees.

"He's got it in his blood. He's really dedicated and wants to give it a real crack.

"He's only been with us for about six months but he's come a long way already. We'd love to take him all the way if we can.”

Hugh Skidmore on track at the Queensland solo titles. Valerie Horton

David said it was exciting times for the Anderson operation, which has former Premier League star Hugh Skidmore and Denmark's Jason Jorgensen riding under its banner.

"We won the Handlebar Heroes with Hugh last year, and he broke the Rocky track record on one of our bikes,” David said.

"Jason came out to Australia for three months and we gave him a couple of riders, and he qualified fifth at the Queensland open titles.”

"Tristan's still powering along and enjoying the sport, placing in a number of different events.”

David said he was excited to see the growth in solos.

"We have 17 speedway riders in Rockhampton now.

"It's going on in leaps and bounds and the more juniors we can get involved the better.”