Revealed: Are these the world’s cutest photos taken in Rocky?

Supplied image of the new Chimpanzee baby with mother "Leakey" at Rockhampton Zoo. Photo - Yvette Fenning

Supplied image of the new Chimpanzee baby with mother "Leakey" at Rockhampton Zoo. Photo - Yvette Fenning

9.20AM: ROCKHAMPTON residents can get a glimpse of the new baby chimp at Rockhampton Zoo as the enclosure re-opens to the public.

The chimpanzee enclosure had been closed to allow new mum Leakey to bond with her first baby.

Cr Rutherford said the new parents were doing well.

"They are all very much the perfect image of doting new parents and a perfect little baby at this moment," she said.

"We've had the area cordoned off to the public this past week to give the parents some downtime to get used to their new life but we're very excited to be reopening that space today so the public can come meet our newest member of the family."

Rockhampton Zoo life sciences coordinator Graeme Strachan said it was incredibly pleasing to see both mum and baby reaching all the key milestones.

"Leakey and her baby are doing all the right things at this point which is really wonderful to see, especially for a first time mum like Leakey who is learning all these new things," Mr Strachan said.

"The most important behaviours we've observed just recently is that breastfeeding has begun and is going really well.

"Aside from that, Leakey just dotes on her baby and it's been such an incredible experience for our zoo staff that we can't wait to share it with the public in the very near future."

EARLIER: A WEEK on from the historic birth of a chimpanzee at the Rockhampton Zoo, the baby's gender has been revealed.

The female chimp is the first born in Queensland since the 1970s after a 10- year program to rehabilitate chimpanzees at Rockhampton Zoo and create a natural habitat for breeding.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Two of the chimps re-homed in Rockhampton from Israel as part of an international program were Alon and Leakey, now the proud parents of the unnamed baby chimp.

It took a week for the gender to be revealed because keepers could not get close enough to the new mum to perform a physical examination on the baby.

READ: Keep explains how chimp birth unfolded

There was no human intervention in the birth, which keepers monitored on live video feeds.

Rockhampton Zoo now has six chimpanzees: Cassius, 46, Alon, 10, Leakey, 23, Samantha 34, Holly, 29 and the new baby.