Rocky zoo needs your help: volunteer numbers are low

WHILE Rockhampton Zoo numbers have seen a significant increase, recorded volunteer hours have gone in the other direction - spiralling down.

Last January 422 volunteer participation hours were recorded at the Rockhampton Zoo and this January there was 266.

In February 2017, 459 volunteer hours were recorded, compared to 292 this year, despite baby chimp Capri's birth.

With the two months compared, it is a decrease of 323 hours this year from 2017's recorded hours.

The Morning Bulletin understands Rockhampton Regional Council will be launching a volunteer campaign next month.

The Parks Monthly Reports for February and January 2018 also details the zoo donations.

A total of $1, 519 was donated between the two months this year.

Last year, $1, 379.10 was donated for January and February.

"Donations at the zoo go towards and the running and upkeep of the daily operations and we thank the community for their ongoing generosity,” Rockhampton region Councillor and Parks Committee Chair Cherie Rutherford said.