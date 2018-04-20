Rocky zoo numbers more than doubled to see baby Capri

LOVED CHIMP: Baby chimp Capri as a newborn, only days old in this photo.

ROCKHAMPTON'S baby chimp Capri has a lot to answer for - but it's all good news.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee April agenda includes great figures for the Parks Monthly Report of visitors numbers in February and January

In January 2017, 9, 725 visitors headed to the zoo while 11, 767 headed along this January.

Baby chimp Capri was born on February 12 earlier this year and this is when we see a mammoth increase.

In February last year there was only 4, 701 visitors recorded and then this February there was 11, 767 - an over 7,000 increase.

Rockhampton region Councillor and Parks Committee Chair Cherie Rutherford said 'there is no doubt the newest addition to Rockhampton Zoo has had a major impact on visitor numbers since it was born in February.'

"Council took a very deliberate approach in how we made announcements at the time and the news of the baby chimpanzee reached millions of people around the country,” she said.

"Our zoo has also recently undergone a number of improvements thanks to the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program and additions such as the new aviaries have also been quite the hit with visitors.”

Cherie said it was great to see so many people heading along to the zoo.

"The chimpanzees are fed every day at 3pm along and zoo keepers hold a talk making it a good time to visit, but we've been quite fortunate so far in that Leakey is not an overly shy mum and is quite happy to show off little Capri throughout the day,” she said.