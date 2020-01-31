Rocky Zoo thanks youngster for big-hearted gesture

Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Xavier Harth at the Rockhampton Zoo

A SIX-YEAR-OLD schoolboy’s heartwarming gesture has been returned by the very recipients he wanted to help.

Last week, Xavier Harth made headlines after he spent the last few months collecting and recycling cans to donate profits to Rockhampton Zoo.

Once news got out of Xavier’s heartwarming gesture, staff at Rockhampton Zoo were eager to thank young Xavier in person, inviting him along to meet some of their furry friends.

After recycling his first lot of cans last week, Xavier was informed that his collection had totalled over 900 cans and had raised him a nearly $90 donation.

Xavier Harth with zookeeper Samara Hegarty at the Rockhampton Zoo

But yesterday, Xavier was finally able to deliver his donation in person.

He was greeted by Councillor Cherie Rutherford, chair of the Parks Committee who accepted the donation on behalf of the zoo.

Ms Rutherford said it was moving to see such a lovely gesture come from a young person.

“It’s really important to see that children are thinking about the animals and conservation itself. And if we can get our children really thinking about the future of our planet then that’s also a great thing.”

“I think [Xavier’s act] highlights just how important the Zoo is to our community,” she said.

The Mount Archer State School student and his family were treated to an afternoon of close encounters, finishing off with a visit tfrom Rockhampton Zoo’s favourite resident wombat, Donna.