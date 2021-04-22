Menu
Councillor Rutherford, Blair Chapman, Ranger Stacey and Tiffany Palmer. Picture: RRC
Rocky Zoo to feature on national TV series

Aden Stokes
22nd Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Australia will get to meet a few familiar faces from Rockhampton Zoo this weekend, when the local attraction is featured on two episodes of the award-winning television series, Totally Wild.

Rockhampton Zoo’s macaques and otters will feature on the fact-filled children’s series, which focuses on animals from around the world each week.

Parks, Sport and Public Spaces Councillor, Cherie Rutherford, said the segments provided an incredible opportunity to shine a light on the zoo and its animals, as well as the dedicated efforts of its staff.

Otters at Rockhampton Zoo. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Ms Rutherford said this would be the zoo’s second time on Totally Wild, with the chimpanzees debuting on the program last year.

“This Saturday, viewers around the country will be able to learn about our lion-tailed macaques Dana and Lhasa, followed by a segment on Tomio and Misumi, our resident otters, on Sunday,” she said.

“Both episodes feature our incredibly knowledgeable keeper, Blair Chapman, who does a wonderful job discussing our animals and what makes them special.”

Filming for the upcoming episodes took place late last year and host, Ranger Stacey, together with the Channel 10 production team, visited the area.

Stacey Thomson said the TV crew always enjoyed its experiences at Rockhampton Zoo.

“The animals live in enclosures inspired by their natural habitats, are enriched, and cared for by passionate knowledgeable and dedicated keepers,” she said.

“The Zoo is a must-see highlight when visiting Rocky.”

Rockhampton Zoo’s otters will be featured on Episode 34, airing on Saturday at 6am.

The macaques will be featured on Episode 35, airing on Sunday at 6am.

The episodes will be aired on 10 Shake, and online at 10play.com.au/totally-wild.

