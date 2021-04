Dylan, 11, and Hollie, 15, from the Sunshine Coast enjoyed the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021 on Saturday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Crowds turned out for the second day of the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021 at the showgrounds, despite the threatening rain clouds.

The cloud cover meant there was a cool breeze, a nice change from the hot Rockhampton weather.

Families from all over from Sunshine Coast, Gladstone, Emerald and plenty of locals headed along to check it out.

See our photo gallery from Saturday: