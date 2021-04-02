Rockynats entrants come from the ends of Australia

Codie Free drove up from Tasmania for Rockynats with his methanol injected HSV R8 ClubSport

The inaugural 2021 Rare Spares Rockynats has attracted entrants from all over Australia – even some from the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

Two entrants Robert Berry and Codie Free have together clocked up round trips of around 6,000 kilometres from opposite ends of the country to being their stunningly turned-out cars to Rockhampton.

To put it in perspective, they’ll both have travelled the driving distance from London to Uzbekistan by the time they get back home.

Robert Berry and wife Deborah, from Humpty Doo, Northern Territory with their 1934 Ford five window coupe

Robert and his wife Deborah are here from their Northern Territory hometown of Humpty Doo with their 1934 Ford five window coupe show car while Codie is up from Hobart to plant Tassie tread with his methanol injected HSV R8 ClubSport at the burnouts.

Robert said while he and Deborah and their two cavoodle dogs Frankie and Toohey were keen to get to Rockhampton, they planned their trip carefully.

“We took four days to get here, deciding to come via Townsville when we heard things might have been changing because of COVID,” the Shannons Classic Car Insurance representative said.

“We thought we’d go there first because we didn’t want to get stuck any further from home if things did change.”

His 87-year-old tin top, which he imported from America eight years ago and has done three motor changes on since – including a change from a supercharger to a twin turbo – breezed through scrutineering Thursday morning and is officially ready to show.

Codie, who owns a firewood business and works in crayfish and abalone processing, says he can’t wait for the Rockynats action to begin after an eventful trip surrounded by plenty of water.

“We came over Bass Strait on the ferry and had floodwaters pretty well all the way through northern NSW on the Newell Highway,” Codie said.

“But this will be worth it.

“They’ve got me in the Burnout Masters here after I competed in the Masters at Red CentreNATS last time.

“And why wouldn’t I want to be here for the first ever Rockynats?

“Red CentreNATS are always good and worth going to, so this one here should be a killer.”