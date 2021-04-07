Rockynats fuels Fisher’s desire to hit the drag strip

Rockhampton region councillor Neil Fisher with his 2004 V8 Holden Statesman, which he plans to enter in Rockynats next year.

Rockhampton region councillor Neil Fisher was so inspired by what he saw at the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats that he plans to enter the event next year.

And don’t think he’ll be content to just roll through in the street parade – he’s keen to tear it up in the street drags in his beloved 2004 V8 Holden Statesman.

“There’s nothing like a V8 and, at the moment, it’s just sitting in a carport gathering dust,” Cr Fisher said.

“When I went and looked at all of the other vehicles at Rockynats, I realised it was just made to be part of something like this.

“It won’t be in the elite class or anything like that, but it would be fantastic to be part of the street parade and I’d also love to get it into the drags.”

Cr Fisher is throwing down the gauntlet to councillors from across the state to also get involved in what he believes would be a great addition to the Rockynats program.

“Maybe we could have a Crusty Councillors Challenge just for a bit of fun,” he said, with a grin.

“I’ve actually done drags before.

“In 2002, I drove a V8 Holden ute and raced against other councillors at Willowbank. The first three rounds I had quite a good run against some of my fellow councillors but I didn’t go so well when I came up against the then mayor of Maryborough. He absolutely flogged me.”

The three-day Rockynats was held in Rockhampton over the Easter long weekend, the action-packed program featuring burnouts, drifting, street drags and a show ‘n’ shine.

It attracted 954 cars and 323 bikes, 1054 of which were in Friday’s street parade, making it the biggest ever held in Australia.

Cr Fisher said it was a brilliant event.

“It was everything you hoped it would be – and more,” he said.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the Rockynats street parade on Friday. Photo: Jann Houley

“I loved the burnouts and the drags were fantastic but to see so many people lined up to watch 1000-odd cars in the street parade, that was definitely a highlight.

“I went out to a function on Sunday night and there were so many people saying next year we should be doing this and that.

“There are just so many things that this could be incorporated into it.

“I think we just have this big circle around Easter for the next four years, and there is nowhere else you need to be in the country other than Rockhampton.”

Cr Fisher said he had loved cars all his life, particularly the iconic Australian brands.

“The ultimate dream, if I was very, very rich, would be to have a carport with a Ford Falcon GTHO, an A9X Torana and one of the more recent HSV Holden Maloo utes.

“I’ve got the Statesman and I think now that, unfortunately, we don’t have those Australian V8s those we do have are going to be more and more appreciated by the public.”

