ROCKYNATS: Spectators of the street parade

ROCKYNATS DAY ONE: Tristan Coulson, Holly Zischke, Dylan Coulson, Tex Coulson, Vanessa Coulson, Tony Zischke, Raelene Zischke and Emily Zischke, Jambin enjoy the street parade down Quay Street.

Spectators of all ages set up camp along the sides of Quay Street and Victoria Parade to watch more than 800 cars roll past in the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021 street parade.

Vehicles of all brands and models cruised down the streets and very slowly navigated the speed bumps, honking the horns, waving to the crowds and throwing out the occasional lollies and stubby coolers.

There was everything from Sandmans to hot rods, pick up trucks, Holden Commodores, Ford Falcons and Chevrolet – some quiet and some so loud they made the ground shake.

Some also let out strong fumes from gas and smoke and a handful even broke down in the hot Rockhampton sun.

All in all, the spectators had a great time and said it was one of the best street parades they have ever seen and were impressed with the numbers.