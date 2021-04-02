Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ROCKYNATS DAY ONE: Tristan Coulson, Holly Zischke, Dylan Coulson, Tex Coulson, Vanessa Coulson, Tony Zischke, Raelene Zischke and Emily Zischke, Jambin enjoy the street parade down Quay Street.
ROCKYNATS DAY ONE: Tristan Coulson, Holly Zischke, Dylan Coulson, Tex Coulson, Vanessa Coulson, Tony Zischke, Raelene Zischke and Emily Zischke, Jambin enjoy the street parade down Quay Street.
News

ROCKYNATS: Spectators of the street parade

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Apr 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Spectators of all ages set up camp along the sides of Quay Street and Victoria Parade to watch more than 800 cars roll past in the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021 street parade.

Vehicles of all brands and models cruised down the streets and very slowly navigated the speed bumps, honking the horns, waving to the crowds and throwing out the occasional lollies and stubby coolers.

There was everything from Sandmans to hot rods, pick up trucks, Holden Commodores, Ford Falcons and Chevrolet – some quiet and some so loud they made the ground shake.

Some also let out strong fumes from gas and smoke and a handful even broke down in the hot Rockhampton sun.

All in all, the spectators had a great time and said it was one of the best street parades they have ever seen and were impressed with the numbers.

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

rare spares rockynats rockynats 2021 tmbphotogallery
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your Rockynats program and entertainment guide

        Premium Content Your Rockynats program and entertainment guide

        Motoring A comprehensive list of programs and entertainment events.

        Livingstone resident hospitalised by snake bite

        Premium Content Livingstone resident hospitalised by snake bite

        News The incident occurred on Friday morning.

        Police fine Rocky drivers doubling speed limit

        Premium Content Police fine Rocky drivers doubling speed limit

        Crime Queensland police issued more than 500 fines in 24 hours on Thursday.

        CQ youth invited to roundtable to shape future of community

        Premium Content CQ youth invited to roundtable to shape future of community

        Community One of the roundtables will be held at Mount Etna Caves National Park on April...