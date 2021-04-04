ROCKYNATS: ‘You can’t blame the weather; it’s just been a great event’

Kieran Barber had been preparing for the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats 2021 for months and it certainly paid off.

The entrant praised the event and said he has had a fantastic time.

Kieran, who has a bright blue 1983 Holden VH Commodore, entered every event he could.

The car has a late model LS1 engine with an alcohol carburettor, no exhaust and 460 horsepower at the wheels.

ROK040421RockyNATSSUNVID2: RockyNATS 2021 East St Rockhampton April 04 J Houley Vid 2

When he talked to The Morning Bulletin he was hoping to do some drag racing but was had some oil leaking so was trying to fix it.

“We were so excited to come up, it’s only an eight-hour drive from Brisbane,” he said.

“You can’t blame the weather; it’s just been a great event.

“Friday and Saturday we did the dyno, burnouts, drags cruising around the city.

“Everyone has been great to me, I haven’t had any hassles with the cops.”