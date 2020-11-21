Rocky’s 138-game NRL star returning to Storm

ROCKHAMPTON’S Tim Glasby is set to return to the Melbourne Storm.

The 31-year-old, who called time on his 138-game NRL career in September this year, has been appointed the club’s recruitment officer and pathways manager.

He will start in the position later this month, joining the recruitment team on the Sunshine Coast.

Glasby said he was excited to be back at the club that first gave him a chance to play NRL.

“I had a great time as a player here over six seasons and I’m now looking forward to coming back in a new and different role,” he said.

“It’s a great challenge but I have some great people to learn from and a great system at Storm that has delivered so much success over the years.”

Glasby played his club football with the Norths Knights and Rockhampton Brothers and in 2008 he signed with Penrith to play in the NYC.

After two seasons he returned to Rockhampton, starring for the CQ Capras in the Intrust Super Cup from 2010 to 2012.

READ: Brother tells why Tim Glasby was such a valuable player

READ: Origin call-up: Hard work pays off for Glasby

READ: Surprise phone call that changed 15-year-old Tim Glasby’s life

He then signed with the Storm, making his NRL debut in Round 16 of the 2013 season.

He went on to play 110 NRL games, featuring in three grand finals - including the 2017 premiership - and made five appearances for the Maroons in State of Origin.

Glasby joined the Newcastle Knights, with whom he played 28 games before announcing his immediate retirement after suffering prolonged symptoms from multiple concussions which had kept him sidelined since late June.

He said at the time that he was “truly grateful for everything the game has given me”.

Glasby now gets to continue his involvement with the game courtesy of his new role.

The Storm’s General Manager Football, Frank Ponissi, said that as well as finding the next generation of quality junior players, Glasby would be responsible for overseeing the Storm scholarship program and talent squads.

“We know from his six years at the club, Tim is an outstanding character who always conducted himself in an extremely professional and highly respected manner,” Ponissi said.

“We are delighted to have Tim back at Melbourne Storm and we have no doubt he will add great value to our recruitment and development programs.”