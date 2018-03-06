Rocky's abandoned ute saga has come to an end

The abandoned ute has reportedly been removed.

IT APPEARS the saga of the abandoned "tourist repellent” black ute has ended.

The ute was abandoned on February 7 on Yaamba Rd, near the Kershaw Gardens waterfall.

The removal of the ute on was the responsibility of the Department of Transport and Main Roads as it was located on a main highway.

The Morning Bulletin made numerous attempts at contact with TMR since last Thursday to which they responded to late yesterday afternoon with the following statement.

"We were aware of the vehicle mentioned which was located some distance from traffic lanes, near the Bruce Highway in North Rockhampton,” a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.

"We have since had the vehicle removed.”