Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The abandoned ute has reportedly been removed.
The abandoned ute has reportedly been removed. Contributed
News

Rocky's abandoned ute saga has come to an end

vanessa jarrett
by
6th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

IT APPEARS the saga of the abandoned "tourist repellent” black ute has ended.

The ute was abandoned on February 7 on Yaamba Rd, near the Kershaw Gardens waterfall.

The removal of the ute on was the responsibility of the Department of Transport and Main Roads as it was located on a main highway.

The Morning Bulletin made numerous attempts at contact with TMR since last Thursday to which they responded to late yesterday afternoon with the following statement.

"We were aware of the vehicle mentioned which was located some distance from traffic lanes, near the Bruce Highway in North Rockhampton,” a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.

"We have since had the vehicle removed.”

abandoned ute bruce highway department of transport and main roads tmr
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
FINAL TALLY: CQ charity rodeo raises 'phenomenal' $175K

FINAL TALLY: CQ charity rodeo raises 'phenomenal' $175K

Sport Community-minded couple now planning next project

Design ramps up safety fears

Design ramps up safety fears

News Yeppoon resident critical of council's 'dangerous' construction.

The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town

The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town

News Additional viewings needed to be scheduled.

Health scare pushed Yeppoon mum find the "guts&#8221; of the issue

Health scare pushed Yeppoon mum find the "guts” of the...

News Local nutritionist to hold seminar on the importance of gut health

Local Partners