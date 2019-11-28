Rocky’s accused multiple carjacker appears in court

THE man accused of Tuesday night’s violent crime spree around Rockhampton, including multiple carjacking attempts, did not apply for bail yesterday.

Bald headed, bare foot and tattooed, Travis Roy Anderson, 27, stood in the dock of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with two counts of attempted robbery (use/threaten violence), and single counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing of a vehicle, driving without a licence, evasion offence, possessing dangerous drugs.

ACCUSED CARJACKER: Travis Roy Anderson, 27, was captured by a citizen’s arrest on Tuesday night.

His legal representation, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service lawyer Brendan Gimbert told Magistrate Cameron Press his client would not be applying for bail before requesting police compile a brief of evidence.

Mr Press remanded Anderson in custody, scheduling his next court appearance for January 29, 2020.

Police have alleged that Anderson stole a vehicle from a North Rockhampton service station, evaded police, dumped the vehicle before attempting to car jack another vehicle, assaulted a woman and stole her car before a member of the public pulled him from the stalled vehicle and made a citizen’s arrest.