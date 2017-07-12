24°
Rocky's airport looks like a 'parking lot'

Leighton Smith
| 12th Jul 2017 2:04 PM
CAR PARK: Rockhampton Airport grid locked with diverted planes on Friday night.
CAR PARK: Rockhampton Airport grid locked with diverted planes on Friday night. Daniel Bishop

BETWEEN the aircraft movements related to Operation Talisman Sabre and some unusual weather related plane diversions, it's been a busy week for Rockhampton's airport.

Rockhampton councillor Neil Fisher said on Friday afternoon, Rockhampton became an alternative airport for planes forced to divert from several coastal airports, including Brisbane, due to a unpredicted fog event.

He said Rockhampton's inland airport had a geographic advantage compared to coastal airports allowing it to escape the foggy conditions making it an ideal alternative for diverted airlines.

"We had a Virgin flight from Papua New Guinea diverted to Rockhampton, six other flights as well as the normal air traffic sitting on the tarmac at the airport.”

He's kicking himself he didn't take a picture of Rockhampton's airport looking like a "parking lot” on Friday night but the Morning Bulletin was able to source a picture from CQ plane spotting group's Daniel Bishop, who was on the scene to capture a snapshot.

According to the CQ plane spotting blog, the unpredicted fog caught the airlines off-guard with flights quickly diverted or returned to their point of origin as other airports around the south-east corner, and even Rockhampton Airport, reported as being full and unable to accept any more aircraft.

Cr Fisher said it took until early Saturday morning before the backlog of aircraft were cleared from the airport.

With Operation Talisman Sabre ramping up, Cr Fisher said things aren't expected to settle down any time soon with hundreds of soldiers arriving over the weekend on jumbo jets with more on the way.

TROOPS GATHER: Operation Talisman Sabre will see hundreds of troops pass through Rockhampton airport.
TROOPS GATHER: Operation Talisman Sabre will see hundreds of troops pass through Rockhampton airport. Neil Fisher

"Coming up, we've got significant helicopter traffic as well as more troops flying in on charter jets,” he said.

Cr Fisher said Rockhampton Airport sets a high benchmark with regards to servicing their customers.

"We set goals, particularly with the international charters, our benchmark we want to equal or better what similar dedicated international airports are like.

"From when a plane arrives, for it to be unloaded, have it refuelled and ready to take off again, we like to compete against those other airports try and to better those benchmarks.”

"Which is something we've been consistently able to do.”

He paid credit to the ground crew and the airport staff who he described as working like a "well oiled machine” with their good work reflected in the increasing numbers of passengers passing through the airport.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  daniel bishop neil fisher operation talisman sabre rockhampton airport

