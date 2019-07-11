Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

An updated photo of the Aldi supermarket under construction, taken this week. The store shell and lower carpark have been completed.

THE LOWER carpark and store shell of Rockhampton's first Aldi has been completed with works "ticking along well”.

Aldi Australia has advised The Morning Bulletin this week they are pleased with the progress of the Aldi Rockhampton to date.

They advised the next stage will now be the store fit out and upper level carpark.

National company Mainbrace Construction, who also did the Allenstown Square refurbishment in 2013, was given the contract in January 2019.

It has been previously reported the project is estimated to cost $14-$15 million however it is unknown how many jobs this supports.

All tenders for the rest of the works have now been closed.

"The construction of ALDI Rockhampton has been supported by a dedicated team, with all work for the remainder of construction locked in and no further tenders to be issued,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

"Our builder has engaged a number of local subcontractors throughout the process.”

Works continue at Aldi site for opening later this year It was previously announced the store would be opened in November later this year however the exact date is yet to be revealed.

"Next month we will meet with the builder to determine a grand opening date,” the spokesperson said.

When asked if there would be a grand opening event, they replied with the following statement.

"Once open, shoppers will have access to exclusive special buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"The range of exclusive special buys will be confirmed closer to opening.”