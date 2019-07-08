Rocky's alleged bomb hoaxing mum gets out on bail

HOAX ACCUSED: Sheila Ann Carbine, 27, was charged with six counts of making bomb threat phone calls.

FOLLOWING Friday's spate of bomb hoaxes to Rockhampton businesses which caused hundreds of people to be evacuated, the alleged perpetrator, a mother-of-five, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Staring down the barrel of a possible prison term, Sheila Ann Carbine, 27, sat hunched over in the dock, sobbing and charged with six counts of falsely stating a bomb was present to Stockland centre management, K-mart, Channel 7, North Rockhampton Medical Centre, Glenmore Tavern, and Drakes IGA Glenmore.

Despite opposition from police prosecutors, her defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen successfully showed cause why she should be released on bail back into the community.

Mr Jorgensen said his client was a single parent of five children aged between two and eight years old, who received a parenting payment and was trying to boost her employment prospects by studying literacy and numeracy at Tafe.

He said the offending during a narrow period of a few hours was "reflective of someone suffering serious mental and emotional issues".

It is understood she made the threats following a dispute she was having with another unnamed woman.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley yesterday said the nature of the calls caused "massive disruption" across the city.

"She was located at a Norman Gardens address later Friday and she was subsequently charged by police with the bomb hoax specific offences," he said.

He would not specify exactly how police tracked down the alleged offender but said investigations into the phone calls and the service provider led police to establish who the alleged offender was.

"We are aware that the 27-year-old was somewhat fixated on another person," he said.

"Each of the phone calls actually made, (she) was attempting to impersonate this other person."

"We have spoken to that person and we're aware of what could best be described as a feud they were having - that is the only motive we can establish."

Det Act Snr Sgt Mawdsley praised the quick response from emergency services and the management of the businesses affected during the spate of calls.

Mr Jorgensen told the court Ms Carbine understood the serious nature of the charges and made full admissions regarding her behaviour.

After three nights spent in custody, he said she was "riddled with remorse".

Mr Clarke recognised Ms Carbine's co-operation with authorities along with her lack of relevant criminal history or breaches of bail.