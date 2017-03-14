Rocky's Anna receives Games Baton from The Queen

COMMONWEALTH and Olympic Games champion Anna Meares has been the first person to receive the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Baton from The Queen in London, kicking off its remarkable 388 day adventure.
Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Edward The Earl of Wessex, The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth and its athletes inside the distinctive Baton.
Anna then took the Queen's Baton through the Palace Gates to long time rival and arguably England's most successful track cyclist Victoria Pendleton.
Together the star cyclists carried the Baton around the Queen Victoria Memorial.
Rockhampton grown Australian cycling legend and GC2018 Ambassador Anna said receiving the Queen's Baton from Her Majesty was an experience that would be hard to top.
"It was a privilege to be able to share the moment with my long time friend and fellow competitor Victoria Pendleton,” Anna said.
"It's a truly unique opportunity to be able to carry the Queen's Baton and her message.
"Batonbearer nominations are now open in Australia and I'm telling everyone I know to think about who inspires them to be great and to nominate them."
After visiting all nations and territories of the Commonwealth the Baton will start its Australian journey on 25 December 2017.
Bound for the GC2018 Opening Ceremony on 4 April 2018, the Baton will visit Rockhampton on Friday 23 March 2018.
Rockhampton Regional Council is currently calling on the community to nominate people from the region to be baton-bearers.
Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr until 15 May.