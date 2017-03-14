Rocky's Anna receives Games Baton from The Queen

Retired cyclist Anna Mears from Australia, right, carries the Commonwealth Games relay baton that she received from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre left, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London Monday March 13, 2017. The XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018. (John Stillwell/Pool via AP)

COMMONWEALTH and Olympic Games champion Anna Meares has been the first person to receive the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Baton from The Queen in London, kicking off its remarkable 388 day adventure.

Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Edward The Earl of Wessex, The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth and its athletes inside the distinctive Baton.

Anna then took the Queen's Baton through the Palace Gates to long time rival and arguably England's most successful track cyclist Victoria Pendleton.

Together the star cyclists carried the Baton around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Rockhampton grown Australian cycling legend and GC2018 Ambassador Anna said receiving the Queen's Baton from Her Majesty was an experience that would be hard to top.

"It was a privilege to be able to share the moment with my long time friend and fellow competitor Victoria Pendleton,” Anna said.

"It's a truly unique opportunity to be able to carry the Queen's Baton and her message.

"Batonbearer nominations are now open in Australia and I'm telling everyone I know to think about who inspires them to be great and to nominate them."

epa05845918 Retired cysclist Anna Mears (2-R) from Australia receives the 2018 Commonwealth Games baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (3-L) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (2-L), Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (L), Louise Martin (3-R), the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, and Peter Beattie (R), the Chairman of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Organizing Committee, look on during the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 13 March 2017. The XXI Commonwealth Games are to be held on Australia's Gold Coast from 04 to 15 April 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

After visiting all nations and territories of the Commonwealth the Baton will start its Australian journey on 25 December 2017.

Bound for the GC2018 Opening Ceremony on 4 April 2018, the Baton will visit Rockhampton on Friday 23 March 2018.

Rockhampton Regional Council is currently calling on the community to nominate people from the region to be baton-bearers.

Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr until 15 May.