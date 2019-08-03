Rocky's answer to Songs of Praise is coming soon

ROCKHAMPTON'S version of the television program Songs of Praise will arrive in Rockhampton later this month to entertain music lovers.

In celebration of Seniors Week, These are a few of our Favourite Hymns will (for the first time) involve Central Queenslanders voting for their favourite hymns.

A special concert event will be held at the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle at 650 Norman Rd on Saturday, August 24 from 2-3.15pm.

Organiser Ivan Richardson has created special musical accompaniments for each of the hymns.

He is excited to see which tunes people have chosen to be performed on a unique Roland At80S orchestral grand concert organ, named Artie.

Each hymn will be introduced with a back story of what was happening at the time it was written, and what inspired the writer to pen the words.

Many suffered terrible circumstances and wrote lyrics that still encourage and uplift people today. Hearing these stories will give added meaning to the lyrics as people read and sing them.

"When people hear the stories they sing even more passionately,” Mr Richardson said.

Mr Richardson is well known in Central Queensland having served as church organist since 1982. Phone Mr Richardson on 0417559990 for more.