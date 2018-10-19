Menu
Gracemere Hotel's general manager Gavin Pitts pulling in a barramundi during the 2018 Rocky Barra Bounty.
Rocky's Barra Bounty draws in fishermen from across country

Steph Allen
by
19th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
THIS year's Rocky Barra Bounty lured in 78 teams of two, with 506 barramundi pulled from the Fitzroy River.

The annual catch and release bounty competition was run from October 16-18, and attracted keen fishermen from across the region and as far away as Brisbane, Darwin, Western Australia and the Gulf.

Gracemere Hotel was a major sponsor of the event and has been supporting the event for the last 10 years.

The hotel's general manager Gavin Pitts also got involved, pulling in 14 barras and 24 in total for his team of two.

"It's a really well run, social event and a good few days,” he said.

"The Fitzroy is a fantastic river system and keeps getting stronger due to net free zones.”

After the nets' removal three years ago, Mr Pitts said Rocky's fishing industry is only getting stronger.

"I've fished all my life but started chasing barra in the last 15,” he said.

"There's no better feeling. It's the most fun you can have with your pants on.

"Barras are just a unique sports fish in the way they fight and it's exciting pulling them in.”

As of 3pm yesterday, the results were still being tallied.

fishing fitzroy river gracemere hotel net free zones rocky barra bounty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

