Rocky's baton bearers breakfast with Brittany and Barry
WHEN Grant Cassidy carries the Commonwealth Games baton down Musgrave Street on Friday March 23, it will be one of the highlights of his life.
Mr Cassidy was one of Rockhampton and Keppel region's 30 baton bearers celebrated this morning at a special morning tea hosted by Keppel MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at Rockhampton's Empire Hotel, where they received specialised certificates and a letter from Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones.
"It's going to be one of those memorable moments in life when you get to carry the Queen's Baton in the Queen's Baton Relay,” Mr Cassidy said.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be here with other locals who are also going to be carrying the baton on Friday.”
"Everyone of us that is carrying the baton has been nominated to carry it.”
READ: High profile CQ businessman says economy is on the way up
READ: Creating jobs focus for new RDA member
He said people from all walks of life were nominated on the basis of their achievements and positive contributions to the local community.
"I absolutely love getting involved in the community and have been involved in a number of community organisations that have hopefully done some good things for the locals,” Mr Cassidy said.
"I chaired Capricorn Enterprise for 10 years, so was very heavily involved in the tourism and hospitality industry and I'm involved in Regional Development Australia and other organisations as well.
"I currently chair the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal business committee, the Salvos do an awesome job and there's a lot of good business people who get behind the Annual Red Shield Appeal.”
Mr Cassidy was planning on making the journey down to the Commonwealth Games between 4 to 15 April to watch more than 6600 athletes from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories take part in 11 days of competition.
Another person proud to earn a place as a baton bearer was Caitlin Buttenshaw.
READ: Positive young voice joins Pinefest to give something back
READ: Pinefest celebrates 50 years on the Capricorn Coast
In her role as Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ambassador, Ms Buttenshaw raised $16000 for the RACQ rescue helicopter service and was awarded Livingstone's Young Citizen of the Year.
The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said today the individual and collective achievements of the Rockhampton and Keppel region's baton bearers deserve to be celebrated for their place in our history.
"As well as being part of the global relay which has seen the baton carried 40,000 km in the lead up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, our baton bearers will be playing a key role in bringing the excitement of the Games to the Keppel and Rockhampton region,” Mrs Lauga said.
"Hosting the Queen's Baton Relay will shine an international spotlight on our region and some of our greatest achievers for their work in our communities, schools or sporting fields.
"The baton will travel through a 1,000 different locations in Queensland, carried by 1,800 baton bearers, making our own baton bearers very special.”
Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the baton bearers had been selected from all walks of life from volunteers to well-known athletes and Rockhampton's torchbearers Kenrick Tucker and Diane Wode, two of the many Rockhampton baton bearers, certainly are special representatives within our community.
"The baton will travel along the longest and most accessible route ever and it's a great opportunity for all Queenslanders to get involved in the biggest event our state has ever hosted,” Mr O'Rourke said.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15.
Details of the exact route being travelled by baton bearers are available here.
See below for Rockhampton's relay schedule on Friday March 23:
03:23 PM Kenrick Tucker
03:30 PM Kerri Meares
03:32 PM David Malone
03:35 PM Antonio Mann
03:37 PM Diana Wode
03:40 PM Timothy Griffin
03:43 PM Cienna Joyner
03:45 PM Darryl Schneider
03:48 PM Aaron Kelly
03:50 PM Kaylah Pattel
03:53 PM Grant Cassidy
03:56 PM Luke O'Donnell
03:58 PM Jack Quinton
04:01 PM Marge Brown
04:03 PM Corneel Vandelanotte
04:06 PM Molly Cottam
04:09 PM Jamie Simpson
04:11 PM Tanya Burnett
04:14 PM Elne Bezuidenhout
04:16 PM Mark Knowles
04:19 PM To be announced
04:32 PM Craig McCormack
04:54 PM Dion Schloss
04:56 PM Alayna Schloss
04:59 PM Bradley Richards
05:01 PM Ellysia Davis
05:03 PM Jackson Hughes
05:06 PM Emilee Burness
05:08 PM Mathew O'Brien
05:11 PM Scott Neill
05:13 PM Caitlin Buttenshaw
05:16 PM Cameron Cuskelly
05:18 PM Suzanne Messmer
05:20 PM David Barber
05:23 PM Lachlan Hinchliffe
05:25 PM Drayden Marou
05:28 PM To be announced
05:30 PM Rockhampton Community Celebration