Rocky's baton bearers breakfast with Brittany and Barry

BATON BEARERS: 30 lucky people from the Rockhampton region were celebrated this morning by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga for their selection in the Queen's Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games.

WHEN Grant Cassidy carries the Commonwealth Games baton down Musgrave Street on Friday March 23, it will be one of the highlights of his life.

Mr Cassidy was one of Rockhampton and Keppel region's 30 baton bearers celebrated this morning at a special morning tea hosted by Keppel MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at Rockhampton's Empire Hotel, where they received specialised certificates and a letter from Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones.

BATON RELAY: Rockhampton region's Commonwealth Games baton bearers celebrated. Leighton Smith

"It's going to be one of those memorable moments in life when you get to carry the Queen's Baton in the Queen's Baton Relay,” Mr Cassidy said.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be here with other locals who are also going to be carrying the baton on Friday.”

"Everyone of us that is carrying the baton has been nominated to carry it.”

BATON RELAY: Commonwealth Games baton bearer Grant Cassidy will carry the Commonwealth Games baton down Musgrave Street on Friday March 23. Leighton Smith

He said people from all walks of life were nominated on the basis of their achievements and positive contributions to the local community.

"I absolutely love getting involved in the community and have been involved in a number of community organisations that have hopefully done some good things for the locals,” Mr Cassidy said.

"I chaired Capricorn Enterprise for 10 years, so was very heavily involved in the tourism and hospitality industry and I'm involved in Regional Development Australia and other organisations as well.

"I currently chair the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal business committee, the Salvos do an awesome job and there's a lot of good business people who get behind the Annual Red Shield Appeal.”

Mr Cassidy was planning on making the journey down to the Commonwealth Games between 4 to 15 April to watch more than 6600 athletes from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories take part in 11 days of competition.

Another person proud to earn a place as a baton bearer was Caitlin Buttenshaw.

BATON RELAY: Caitlin Buttenshaw is looking forward to her turn as one of the baton bearers. Leighton Smith

In her role as Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ambassador, Ms Buttenshaw raised $16000 for the RACQ rescue helicopter service and was awarded Livingstone's Young Citizen of the Year.

The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said today the individual and collective achievements of the Rockhampton and Keppel region's baton bearers deserve to be celebrated for their place in our history.

"As well as being part of the global relay which has seen the baton carried 40,000 km in the lead up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, our baton bearers will be playing a key role in bringing the excitement of the Games to the Keppel and Rockhampton region,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Hosting the Queen's Baton Relay will shine an international spotlight on our region and some of our greatest achievers for their work in our communities, schools or sporting fields.

"The baton will travel through a 1,000 different locations in Queensland, carried by 1,800 baton bearers, making our own baton bearers very special.”

PROUD POLLIES: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga were pleased to honour the good work of the local baton bearers. Leighton Smith

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the baton bearers had been selected from all walks of life from volunteers to well-known athletes and Rockhampton's torchbearers Kenrick Tucker and Diane Wode, two of the many Rockhampton baton bearers, certainly are special representatives within our community.

"The baton will travel along the longest and most accessible route ever and it's a great opportunity for all Queenslanders to get involved in the biggest event our state has ever hosted,” Mr O'Rourke said.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15.

Details of the exact route being travelled by baton bearers are available here.

BATON RELAY: Map of where the baton relay will travel on Friday March 23. Leighton Smith

See below for Rockhampton's relay schedule on Friday March 23:

03:23 PM Kenrick Tucker

03:30 PM Kerri Meares

03:32 PM David Malone

03:35 PM Antonio Mann

03:37 PM Diana Wode

03:40 PM Timothy Griffin

03:43 PM Cienna Joyner

03:45 PM Darryl Schneider

03:48 PM Aaron Kelly

03:50 PM Kaylah Pattel

03:53 PM Grant Cassidy

03:56 PM Luke O'Donnell

03:58 PM Jack Quinton

04:01 PM Marge Brown

04:03 PM Corneel Vandelanotte

04:06 PM Molly Cottam

04:09 PM Jamie Simpson

04:11 PM Tanya Burnett

04:14 PM Elne Bezuidenhout

04:16 PM Mark Knowles

04:19 PM To be announced

04:32 PM Craig McCormack

04:54 PM Dion Schloss

04:56 PM Alayna Schloss

04:59 PM Bradley Richards

05:01 PM Ellysia Davis

05:03 PM Jackson Hughes

05:06 PM Emilee Burness

05:08 PM Mathew O'Brien

05:11 PM Scott Neill

05:13 PM Caitlin Buttenshaw

05:16 PM Cameron Cuskelly

05:18 PM Suzanne Messmer

05:20 PM David Barber

05:23 PM Lachlan Hinchliffe

05:25 PM Drayden Marou

05:28 PM To be announced

05:30 PM Rockhampton Community Celebration