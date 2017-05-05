Rocky's best business brains come together for iconic CBD vision

Rockhampton Regional Council invited Gilbert Rochecouste to visit the city to discuss ideas to revitalise the CBD. Pictured on a previous visit in 2014.

A HANDS-on approach to shaping Rockhampton's future played out under "placemaker” Gilbert Rochecouste's guidance yesterday.

About 60 key stakeholders and business leaders came together to workshop and brainstorm their vision for the CBD and broader city at the Advance Rockhampton forum.

The Morning Bulletin's key account executive Peter Lynch was among them, and said Gilbert's message was Rockhampton "has got the bones for a better structured city down the track”.

"It was quite positive and different, and it was interesting to hear the different suggestions moving forward to create a better Rockhampton,” Peter said.

"We did some brainstorming, a small workshop and got valuable information from different people.”

Rockhampton Regional Council is looking to engage Gilbert's company, Village Well, on a sole provider basis to review progress in the CBD, engage with local businesses and review proposed strategies and projects to guide the ongoing revitalisation of the CBD.

In keeping with the workshop's hands-on approach, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow outlined council's CBD vision from the perfect vantage point; the upper floor of Quay St's Customs House.

But Peter said building a better Rockhampton could start from the ground up.

"We can create a better culture in this town by when walking down the street smiling and saying 'hello', simple,” he said.

"It doesn't cost a cent.

"That person could be from Longreach, it could be my next client. We want those people to come back to Rocky.”