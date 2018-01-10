Rocky's big fundraiser for horses after shock attack

THE Rockhampton community has rallied behind two of the Beef Capital's most famous horses.

Less than a week after they fell victim to a drive-by incident, Kenny the Clydesdale and his pal Bailey made their grand entrance into Callaghan Park yesterday.

Owner of Capricorn Carriages, Steve May brought along his two beloved Clydesdale horses to the Rockhampton Jockey Club, who contacted him not long after the incident happened.

Both the jockey club and Club 150 have offered to hold a fundraiser to raise funds to pay for Kenny and Bailey's veterinary bills.

Raffle tickets will be sold today for 2018's first racing event at Callaghan Park.

"It has certainly been identified they are both public icons within the Rockhampton community,” Steve said.

He is still in shock over what happened to Kenny and Bailey last Saturday night in Quay St.

"The vet inspected the horses on Saturday afternoon, they have been on medication,” he said.

Bailey had been given eye ointment to treat conjunctivitis, which has almost cleared up, while Kenny has taken antibiotic powder for a respiratory infection.

Both Bailey and Kenny will be given another check-up over the weekend, however they are both continuing to improve.

Steve said he contemplated not to continue his horse and carriage service in East St.

He said it was "hardly financially viable” with the amount of hours he puts into the business.

One to three rides could be all Steve embarks on most Friday nights.

However, due to the overwhelming response from the public, he will keep taking Kenny and Bailey for trips down East St.

Steve has noticed the amount of pleasure the rides give children and families, and he did not want to take that away.

He wanted to convey to motorists to pass horses, horse-drawn vehicles and trail riders slowly and widely on our roads.

"One of the biggest issues we have with horse-drawn vehicles on the road is a lot of people don't know the old road rules still apply,” he said.

Steve wanted to thank everyone who had shown their support towards Kenny and Bailey this week.