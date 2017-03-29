Rocky's big present to Mackay's Cyclone Debbie victims

Bevan Slattery's staff in front of a truck with the generators he donated to Rockhampton after Cyclone Marcia. Those will now be sent north to Mackay in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

THEY were life saving in the wake of Cyclone Marcia, keeping essential medical equipment operating and offering the sick and elderly respite from sweltering heat.

The kindness which saw 40 generators donated by millionaire IT entrepreneur Bevan Slattery is now being paid forward, with Rockhampton Regional Council shipping them up north to Mackay and the Whitsundays.

"It was a very difficult time and we experienced that first-hand with the loss of power, not knowing when it was going to be restored,” Cr Williams said.

"A lot of requests were coming through for generators to help people.

"We had 38 degree temperatures at that time and high humidity.

"With those generators we were able to distribute them out through Queensland Health which had a list of people who were in urgent need.

"As the power came back on, we were able to offer them out again, so they kept being re-used at the time.

"The goodwill gesture is still continuing to give.”

Generators will again be distributed based on priority, with those on dialysis and with severe medical conditions to be cared for first.

The generators will be distributed by Ergon Energy, with hundreds of workers being deployed from the Rockhampton Showgrounds today.

Council has also offered Whitsunday Regional Council assistance with a chipper crew and two civil operations crews to help with debris and the massive clean up ahead.

