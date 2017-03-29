30°
Rocky's big present to Mackay's Cyclone Debbie victims

Michelle Gately
| 29th Mar 2017 10:27 AM
Bevan Slattery's staff in front of a truck with the generators he donated to Rockhampton after Cyclone Marcia. Those will now be sent north to Mackay in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.
Bevan Slattery's staff in front of a truck with the generators he donated to Rockhampton after Cyclone Marcia. Those will now be sent north to Mackay in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

THEY were life saving in the wake of Cyclone Marcia, keeping essential medical equipment operating and offering the sick and elderly respite from sweltering heat.

The kindness which saw 40 generators donated by millionaire IT entrepreneur Bevan Slattery is now being paid forward, with Rockhampton Regional Council shipping them up north to Mackay and the Whitsundays.

"It was a very difficult time and we experienced that first-hand with the loss of power, not knowing when it was going to be restored,” Cr Williams said.

"A lot of requests were coming through for generators to help people.

"We had 38 degree temperatures at that time and high humidity.

"With those generators we were able to distribute them out through Queensland Health which had a list of people who were in urgent need.

"As the power came back on, we were able to offer them out again, so they kept being re-used at the time.

"The goodwill gesture is still continuing to give.”

Generators will again be distributed based on priority, with those on dialysis and with severe medical conditions to be cared for first.

The generators will be distributed by Ergon Energy, with hundreds of workers being deployed from the Rockhampton Showgrounds today.

Some of the 40 generators will leave Rockhampton Regional Councils Dooley Street depot and head north to the Mackay region to help support devastated communities after Cyclone Debbie.
Some of the 40 generators will leave Rockhampton Regional Councils Dooley Street depot and head north to the Mackay region to help support devastated communities after Cyclone Debbie.

Council has also offered Whitsunday Regional Council assistance with a chipper crew and two civil operations crews to help with debris and the massive clean up ahead.

10.15AM: HELP is on the way from Rockhampton to cyclone-devastated Mackay, with 40 generators being sent to those in need.

The generators were donated by former resident and millionaire IT entrepreneur Bevan Slattery following Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said they saved lives, allowing sleeping and breathing machinery to operate and provided much-needed 'fridge and fan' relief for the most vulnerable in our community.

Now, Rockhampton Regional Council is paying the generosity forward, today preparing to send the generators to the Mackay region as they struggle to recover in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

The Morning Bulletin understands Mackay has sold out of generators.

Topics:  cyclone cyclonedebbie cyclone marcia tcdebbie tc debbie wildweather

