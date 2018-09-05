Menu
Minister for International Education Kate Jones and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke support bringing more international students to CQ.
Minister for International Education Kate Jones and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke support bringing more international students to CQ.
Rocky's booming when it comes to international education

Leighton Smith
5th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
NEW data released by the Queensland Government shows Rockhampton's international education and training sector has recorded dramatic growth over the last year.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the new research from Deloitte Access Economics revealed a 24 per cent increase in export revenue, to almost $10 million, and a 17 per cent growth in jobs, to 97 people.

"More students than ever before want to come to Rockhampton to get an education. That's why we're working hard to capitalise on the growth of this emerging sector to lure more students to our city,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"This government is committed to creating jobs in Rockhampton. That's why we're focused on industries like education that we know are growing and will support more jobs in in years to come.”

Minister for International Education Kate Jones said the data released showed Queensland's international education sector had grown throughout the state.

"Statewide export revenue from the international education sector rose to $4.37 billion - that's a 14 per cent increase on 2016 and shows the government's $25.3 million strategy to grow this industry is paying big dividends,” Ms Jones said.

"We are luring more students to Queensland, we're creating new jobs for Queenslanders through our investment in international education.”

Ms Jones said applications for the fourth round of funding from the $6 million International Education and Training (IET) Partnership Fund were now open.

"In this round, the regions will also be able to build on the investment we have made this year in the Study Queensland brand and vie for up to $250,000 in funds to activate the brand in their region and priority markets,” she said.

She said the selection panel for the next round of funding would be looking for new projects that bolster international education and training and Queensland's broader appeal.

Applications will remain open until September 10.

barry o'rourke international students kate jones tmbeducation tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

