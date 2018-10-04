Rocky's Burger Shack, 11 votes away from best in region

BURGER TESTING: The Morning Bulletin's Maddelin McCosker and Leighton Smith sample the burgers from Rocky's Burger Shack (in the interests of science).

BURGER TESTING: The Morning Bulletin's Maddelin McCosker and Leighton Smith sample the burgers from Rocky's Burger Shack (in the interests of science). Allan Reinikka ROK031018aburger2

A MASSIVE 896 votes were counted in The Morning Bulletin's competition to decide Rockhampton's best burger and in the end, only one per cent of the votes separated first and second place.

The sprinting to the finish line, Rocky's Burger Shack (205 votes) was pipped by a nose by fast finishing The Crazy Joker (216 votes) when voting closed at 10.30am yesterday.

Leading from the front for most of the race, Rocky's Burger Shack has earned a dedicated supporter base in Rockhampton.

Interested to determine what their recipe was for burger success, reporters from The Morning Bulletin paid them a visit, after voting closed for a taste test.

Rocky's Burger Shack owner Steven Bird described it as "vindication and gratifying” to have done so well in the best burger competition.

TEST DRIVE: Rocky's Burger Shack was voted the second most popular burger in Rockhampton. The Morning Bulletin reporters Maddelin Mccosker and Leighton Smith were keen to find out if the hype was justified. Allan Reinikka

Who makes the best burger in Rockhampton?

At the close of voting yesterday, 896 votes were counted:

1) The Crazy Joker - 216/896 votes (24 per cent)

2) Rocky's Burger Shack - 205/896 votes (22 per cent)

3) Fishco - 157/896 votes (17 per cent)

4) Leanne's On Berserker - 135/896 votes (17.5 per cent)

5) F 'n' Dan's Cafe - 95/896 votes (10 per cent)

6) Burger Urge - 88/896 votes (9 per cent)

"I'm not really one that wants to be in the spotlight but it's a great feeling,” Mr Bird said.

He opened the business with his brother and Aunt in January 2015.

It's a case of location, location, location for where they are situated on 3/37 Gladstone Road.

Over the years they built up a loyal clientele from nearby large employers including Hastings Deering, Aurizon, Rockhampton Regional Council and Rockhampton Hospital.

PROUD WITH SILVER: Rocky's Burger Shack owner Steven Bird. Allan Reinikka ROK031018aburger1

Business has really picked up over the last six months and his small kitchen with one other staff member is sometimes stretched to capacity, trying to satisfy the hunger pains of starving punters.

Some of the keys to success for Rocky's Burger Shack is relying on fresh locally sourced produce, using nothing frozen or pre-prepared, making burger patties from scratch and cooking food to order.

TEST DRIVE: Rocky's Burger Shack was voted the second most popular burger in Rockhampton. The Morning Bulletin reporters Maddelin Mccosker and Leighton Smith were keen to find out if the hype was justified. Allan Reinikka

"We try and put everything out as fresh as possible, which does take longer and restricts the number of orders we can do,” he said.

"I try not to sacrifice quality over the dollar if I can.”

TEST DRIVE: Rocky's Burger Shack was voted the second most popular burger in Rockhampton. The Morning Bulletin reporters Maddelin Mccosker and Leighton Smith were keen to find out if the hype was justified. Allan Reinikka

Mr Bird said the most popular burger on the menu is the Crispy Chicken burger, which is served like the other burgers with fresh buns, lettuce, tomato, beetroot, carrot and sauce.

To create a bit of variety, there's couple of tempting different condiments available on the menu including seeded mustard mayo and beetroot aioli.