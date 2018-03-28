Rocky's businesses thrive in 'buoyant' retail market

BUSINESS BOOM: Thomo's Betta Home Living saw an increase in sales through last month's $50,000 bucket promotion.

TELEVISIONS, home improvement and cooking products are the big sellers driving Thomo's Betta Home Living's business success as positive results are being reported across a "buoyant” Rockhampton economy.

While the North Rockhampton electrical retail store enjoyed a bumper weekend result to its four-week $50,000 Bucket of Cash promotion, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said it was reflective of the ongoing revival of the economy.

Mr Fraser said one industry doing particularly well in the region was hospitality which is set to thrive even more going into Beef Australia 2018 in May.

"Business and consumer confidence is up and we're even seeing a lot of tradies and self-employed contractors confirming they've got business booked not only for a couple of months but for a significant period,” Mr Fraser said yesterday.

"There's a range of different things happening in and around our local economy.

"The riverbank (Quay St) that's opened, things like that, it's hard to quantify but it gives people a more buoyant feel about how we're going.

"These things put a spring in the step of locals and give one more reason for people to stop here now.”

Mr Fraser also said that the new riverbank development, including the Boat House restaurant, was attracting an influx of people to the CBD.

This was clearing evident on the weekend with crowds of people flocking to the area.

At the retail level, Thomo's Betta Home Living's The Bucket of Cash promotion was one that increased the amount of foot traffic coming into the store.

"It's good that locals are supporting a local business like us,” Thomo's Betta Home Living manager Chris Thomasson said

"For us, business is tracking reasonably well considering the market has been challenging out there for some time for a lot of different businesses,” Mr Thomasson said.

"We do find we have regular and very loyal customers who have dealt with us for a shorter time or for 20 to 40 years, before my dad had this business.

"It's been a lot of hard work and we've built up long term relationships. We're a genuine local business and we go up and above to help customers in every circumstance.”

He said customers were expressing their confidence in the market and the result was coming through in consistent sales.

At this time of the year, Mr Thomasson said renovation, cooking and television products were selling in droves.

"Early in the year after Christmas, it takes time to get going... but those categories are selling well,” he said.

"In the next one to two months, suppliers will be updating old TV models with new models.

"We still have good stock and the televisions have incredible deals on them.”

Recently, air conditioner sales have also been very good, and even after February's heatwave, the sales are still ticking over.

Coming up to the end of financial year, Mr Thomasson also expects to see "reasonable results”.