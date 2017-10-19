26°
News

Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day will go on

Kyrsten Latonero, Janine Chadwick and Andrea Barber at last year's St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day.
Kyrsten Latonero, Janine Chadwick and Andrea Barber at last year's St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day. Liam Fahey
Pam McKay
by

HORSE RACING: It is all systems go for St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day at Callaghan Park on Saturday.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club today confirmed the race day would go ahead despite the recent wet weather.

RJC media and communications officer Darryn Nufer said up to 6000 people were expected for what is one of the biggest events on Rockhampton's social calendar.

The RJC and St Peter's will cater for about 1700 sit-down meals in the members, the grandstand and the St Peter's Lawn Marquee alone.

There are six races on the local card, the first of which will jump at 1.53pm.

"We've had 132mm of rain here on-course this week, which is not as much as other parts of Rocky, and the track is rated a Soft 6 at the moment,” Nufer said.

"We are really confident with how the track is at the moment and given the forecast, there should be great conditions for racing on Saturday.

"Even if the local races didn't go ahead, the social event itself would still go on.”

General admission tickets can be pre-purchased from the RJC office and are also available from the front gate on Saturday from 10.30am.

Topics:  callaghan park darryn nufer horse racing rockhampton jockey club st peter's caulfield cup race day

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky man, 20, dies after weeks fighting for life post crash

Rocky man, 20, dies after weeks fighting for life post crash

THE young man was driving along Lakes Creek Rd last month when his vehicle crashed into a tree in the early hours.

Pollies' hilarious Facebook battle over Rookwood funding

FACEBOOK BATTLE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Queensland Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey's Rookwood battle plays out over Facebook.

Local politics doesn't get more entertaining than this.

CQ weather: 479mm rainfall, roads and what to expect in days ahead

Matilda with her dog Clarry watching the rain fall. 109mm recorded at our house in Park Avenue so far this week.

LATEST on road conditions, rainfall totals, forecasts and schools

Neighbours flee as Rocky house fire breaks out

Emergency services respond to a house fire on the corner of Kent and Cambridge Streets.

WATCH: Emergency services arrive to smoke billowing from all windows

Local Partners