Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day will go on

HORSE RACING: It is all systems go for St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day at Callaghan Park on Saturday.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club today confirmed the race day would go ahead despite the recent wet weather.

RJC media and communications officer Darryn Nufer said up to 6000 people were expected for what is one of the biggest events on Rockhampton's social calendar.

The RJC and St Peter's will cater for about 1700 sit-down meals in the members, the grandstand and the St Peter's Lawn Marquee alone.

There are six races on the local card, the first of which will jump at 1.53pm.

"We've had 132mm of rain here on-course this week, which is not as much as other parts of Rocky, and the track is rated a Soft 6 at the moment,” Nufer said.

"We are really confident with how the track is at the moment and given the forecast, there should be great conditions for racing on Saturday.

"Even if the local races didn't go ahead, the social event itself would still go on.”

General admission tickets can be pre-purchased from the RJC office and are also available from the front gate on Saturday from 10.30am.