Rocky’s class clown stars in pandemic-themed ABC series

Ilai Swindells stars in the TV series Retrograde available now on ABC Iview.

Ilai Swindells stars in the TV series Retrograde available now on ABC Iview.

Ilai Swindells was your classic class clown growing up in the 'noughties', attracting equal parts trouble and popularity for his spot-on impersonations of teachers and other authority figures.

"Before you even know where you stand in life, it seems people are labelling you difficult," he said.

"It was at school in Rockhampton I realised that making people laugh, even my enemies, was my way in."

The star of ABC's new series Retrograde, Swindells spoke to The Morning Bulletin about chasing his acting dream and how life sometimes imitates art.

Ilai Swindells stars in the TV series Retrograde available now on ABC Iview.

"I felt very isolated from the performing arts opportunities I longed for, and just wanted to run away to Sydney to become an actor."

Which he did one time - "I had a cousin played footy for the Bulldogs so I just got on the train" - making his mother "very mad".

Until the fateful day - "this one time, at school camp" - he pulled out an impersonation of his maths teacher which had everyone in stitches.

Or, in the actor's own words, "they pissed themselves".

Swindells made it to the grand final of a Queensland student stand up competition associated with the Melbourne Comedy Festival which, in the perfect biopic, would signal the beginning of his brilliant career.

The reality is he went to stay with family in Cairns where he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

"I was flown to Brisbane where I spent a year fighting it before I went into remission," he said.

"After that experience I realised that "time waits for no-one" indeed, so I headed straight for my nearest acting school and was prepared to do whatever I could to be an actor."

Swindells first acting break came while still in acting school in Brisbane, scoring a guest role on Foxtel's teen drama SLiDE .

Upon graduating he moved to Sydney but was later picked up again to join a new comedic ensemble for Foxtel's Open Slather, acting alongside iconic Aussie comedy powerhouses Magda Szubanski, Jane Turner and Gina Riley to name a few.

"Acting is a semi-selfish profession… it has to be because you have to separate yourself from the pack," he said.

"Actors often dream they're going to be the next Daniel Day-Lewis or Meryl Streep or something but often times the truth, especially in Australia, is you have to juggle a bunch of things before you get real traction."

Ilai Swindells stars in the TV series Retrograde available now on ABC Iview.

Swindells was working for Triple J Radio and enjoying the success of the release of his animated feature film 100% WOLF, for which he voiced the lead role of Freddie Lupin, when the prospect of Retrograde came up.

The six-part series' premise seems self-evident now in August when most of Australia has already had to swap out its face-to-face communications for the "new normal" of Zoom meetings and catch-ups.

Retrograde features a diverse cast, overwhelmed with the various personal and professional challenges life throws at them during Covid, so they catch up in a 'virtual bar' to share their woes and weirdness.

But Swindells said writer Meg O'Connell actually began penning the series before the pandemic, and it was fast-tracked when producers realised how inadvertently and scarily relevant it had become.

In a twist worthy of a Charlie Kaufman film, Retrograde is a multi-cam studio sitcom but all the cameras and director are remote.

The actors are all in different suburbs but relaying to each other as though they are on the same set, with no-one else around except one camera technician to each actor working under Covid-19 restrictions.

"The thing is, this new technology actually helped getting the series made because you didn't need as many cast and crew working in one location," Swindells said.

"And when you're not relying on explosions and car chases and other frivolous things, it comes back to the quality of the script and the acting which is what I think really shines about Retrograde."

Meanwhile, as he faces continued lockdowns in Melbourne, Swindells has grown a little - "but just a little" - nostalgic for his childhood in Central Queensland which suddenly doesn't seem so restrictive.

"It's funny but the older I get, the more I miss the backyard parties hanging out with family, and my parents driving me to my cousins' place on the weekends," he said.

"You start out playing video games and going to the movies and it's later, when you get older and start going to parties and becoming a bit of a wild child, that you want to escape."

Binge Season 1 of Retrograde now streaming on ABC iView at https://iview.abc.net.au/show/retrograde, and visit the Retrograde Facebook page #RetrogradeTV