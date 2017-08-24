Rocky's clever kids leading the country in NAPLAN scores

TOP STUDENTS: The Cathedral College's Year 7 students Jack Kelly and Sarah Wadsworth have achieved the best result in Australia in the NAPLAN test in Grammar and Punctuation.

HIGH achievers Jack Kelly and Sarah Wadsworth are among Austrlaia's most outstanding students.

The Cathedral College (TCC) Year 7 students achieved the best result possible, 100%, in the NAPLAN grammar and punctuation test.

TCC assistant middle school principal Karen Lester said the overall results were an impressive contribution to the College's overall Year 7 NAPLAN results.

The TCC Year 7 cohort outperformed the state in every category of the National Assessment Program, Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) test this year.

"Jack performed exceptionally across the board,” Ms Lester said.

"His results were in the top band for all areas tested: numeracy, reading, writing, spelling and grammar and punctuation and Sarah also performed exceptionally across the board, achieving well above what is expected of a Year 7 student in reading and grammar and punctuation.

"In fact the school's whole Year 7 group produced pleasing NAPLAN results achieving above the state average.

Ms Lester explained NAPLAN results are a snapshot of students' progress at a particular point in time and are one form of assessment used to measure students' development.

She said Jack and Sarah's academic achievements had already been realised earlier in the term when both were awarded Gold Medals at the Academic Awards Assembly for work completed in Terms 1 and 2.

"They were two of 65 students who received recognition for Academic Excellence in Year 7,” she said.

"Students have the opportunities to extend themselves and they are encouraged to do so.

"Jack and Sarah certainly have done that participating in the Oratory Competition, the Regional Maths Competition and other extra curricula activities.”

Private colleges dominated Queensland high school NAPLAN results, taking out nine of the top 10 positions this year.

However, state primary schools are up there with the best in Queensland.

The Courier-Mail analysed data released by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority earlier this month, which ranked schools by the cumulative mean score they received across all five NAPLAN tests in each year with more than 20 students.

Nine of the top 10 performing Queensland schools in years 7 and 9 were private schools with the selective Brisbane State High the only public school in the list.