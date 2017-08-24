29°
News

Rocky's clever kids leading the country in NAPLAN scores

24th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
TOP STUDENTS: The Cathedral College's Year 7 students Jack Kelly and Sarah Wadsworth have achieved the best result in Australia in the NAPLAN test in Grammar and Punctuation.
TOP STUDENTS: The Cathedral College's Year 7 students Jack Kelly and Sarah Wadsworth have achieved the best result in Australia in the NAPLAN test in Grammar and Punctuation.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIGH achievers Jack Kelly and Sarah Wadsworth are among Austrlaia's most outstanding students.

The Cathedral College (TCC) Year 7 students achieved the best result possible, 100%, in the NAPLAN grammar and punctuation test.

TCC assistant middle school principal Karen Lester said the overall results were an impressive contribution to the College's overall Year 7 NAPLAN results.

The TCC Year 7 cohort outperformed the state in every category of the National Assessment Program, Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) test this year.

"Jack performed exceptionally across the board,” Ms Lester said.

"His results were in the top band for all areas tested: numeracy, reading, writing, spelling and grammar and punctuation and Sarah also performed exceptionally across the board, achieving well above what is expected of a Year 7 student in reading and grammar and punctuation.

"In fact the school's whole Year 7 group produced pleasing NAPLAN results achieving above the state average.

Ms Lester explained NAPLAN results are a snapshot of students' progress at a particular point in time and are one form of assessment used to measure students' development.

She said Jack and Sarah's academic achievements had already been realised earlier in the term when both were awarded Gold Medals at the Academic Awards Assembly for work completed in Terms 1 and 2.

"They were two of 65 students who received recognition for Academic Excellence in Year 7,” she said.

"Students have the opportunities to extend themselves and they are encouraged to do so.

"Jack and Sarah certainly have done that participating in the Oratory Competition, the Regional Maths Competition and other extra curricula activities.”

Private colleges dominated Queensland high school NAPLAN results, taking out nine of the top 10 positions this year.

However, state primary schools are up there with the best in Queensland.

The Courier-Mail analysed data released by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority earlier this month, which ranked schools by the cumulative mean score they received across all five NAPLAN tests in each year with more than 20 students.

Nine of the top 10 performing Queensland schools in years 7 and 9 were private schools with the selective Brisbane State High the only public school in the list.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  education naplan school the cathedral college

Rocky mum-of-five who stabbed man tries to claim self-defence

Rocky mum-of-five who stabbed man tries to claim...

Court rejects Janette Mason's argument after former partner stabbed.

Yeppoon park owner hits back at bypassing grey nomads

Owner of Big 4 Capricorn Palms Holiday Village Josh Dillon said people who bypass Yeppoon because of the lack of free camping were the ones who missed out.

Josh Dillon said those who drove past Yeppoon missed out

Climate change will hit farmers harder and hotter

Extreme weather will get worse for farmers

Major makeover for popular Cap Coast beach

DIRTY WORK: Volunteers gathered after a day of picking up debris at the Five Rocks Clean Up weekend last year. The event takes place again in September.

Annual Five Rocks event to beautify stretch

Local Partners

Made in Finland, grown in Australia

Yeppoon resident talks about growing up Finnish in Australia ahead of Finland's Independence 100th anniversary tomorrow

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

These Rocky burgers will be the pork of the town

THIS SUNDAY: Penny Olive and Karlee Dagan from the Yaamba Road Puma service station with their pulled pork "Big Feed Burger" in the National Burger Day competition.

For a limited time this Sunday, a taste sensation awaits.

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Kim Withers with a fascinator which is currently on display as part of the Jewellers and Milliners exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Return to days of old with bespoke designs at Rocky Art Gallery

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 $469,000

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Neat and Tidy in Frenchville

117 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $225,000

A great home in an even better location is 117 Cruikshank Street. Beautiful, rich polished timber floors flow throughout a nice, open plan layout. There are 3...

For Sale Dual Purpose Inner CBD Building

106 William Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 Offers to...

OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with charm and character with exposure in spades, is this exquisite opportunity to purchase...

For Sale Dual Purpose Inner CBD Building

106 William Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with ... Offers to...

OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with charm and character with exposure in spades, is this exquisite opportunity to purchase...

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Stunning Home, Magnificent Views, Motivated sellers

12 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 4 $485,000

Nestled amongst other quality homes in a prestigious peaceful street sits this stunning executive home perfectly positioned high on an elevated 800m2 block.

Affordable Living with plenty of Extras

13 Mei Lynn Way, Taranganba 4703

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Fresh, light and comfortable, this single level residence is a statement in low-maintenance family living! Buyers of all ages will appreciate the functional floor...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Frenchville Catchment/Pool/Shed

140 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

Let's start by simply highlighting some of the attributes: 3 spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. Open plan lounge and dining rooms, making entertaining a...

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment