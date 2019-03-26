Rocky's Cody White gains top spot in CQ MTB series round 1

BRIGHT STAR: Mitchell Hannan finished second in the Elite Men category. The day saw dozens of riders enjoying the Gladstone track.

MOUNTAIN BIKES: It was the first hit out for riders from the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club and Sunday's biggest field of riders is indicative of the sport's growing popularity.

The first round of the Central Queensland Gravity Enduro attracted 68 riders across six categories over four stages at the Gladstone Mountain Bike Club track.

Rockhampton's Cody White took out first place in round one in the Elite Men's class, followed by Gladstone's Mitchell Hannan.

Aaron Hutton, also from the Beef Capital, finished third.

Hosting club president Brenden Sykes said there was some quality racing.

"There was some close racing with the Elite men top three only separated by a total of 1.3sec,” he said.

"All of the categories were close overall which is going to make for a excellent year of racing.”

Rockhampton rider Dan Witten topped the masters category with Gladstone's Leo Lim second and Yeppoon's Kurt Jochim in third.

Gladstone riders Ben Johnson, Nicholas Weston and Conrad Gray were the top three in the sport men category.

"We also had six riders in the open women class with first place going to Caitlin Dore from Childers,” Sykes said.

See all the CQ Gravity Enduro Round 1 2019 results on the Webscorer website.

The first round of the Central Queensland Cross Country Series will also be staged in Gladstone on April 14.

Round two of the series is in Rockhampton on June 2.