Coles is suffering a nationwide outage of its registers.
Rocky’s Coles stores shut amid nationwide outage

kaitlyn smith
9th Oct 2020 4:40 PM
SHOPPERS at Coles have been asked to leave the store as the supermarket giant battles nationwide outage of its registers.

It is understood customers at Coles Stockland have also been turned away amid the IT issue.

Coles at City Centre Plaza in Rockhampton’s South has also encountered the same issues.

Several local customers said they had been left unable to pay for their groceries.

Both locations have since closed to the public to avoid further similar instances.

It is unclear how long the stores will remain shut for.

The reason behind the incident is unclear at this time.

