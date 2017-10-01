Rocky's cool relief after sweltering week

AFTER an unbearable week of heat for Central Queensland, conditions are set to cool off with rain finally on the way.

Rockhampton sweltered hitting a top of 37 degrees on Friday after a heatwave contributed to an unusual weather inversion trapping smoke from burning fires close to the ground.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) reported Central Queensland would get a small drench tomorrow from a trough moving north from Southern Queensland cooling off the dry region.

While Rockhampton and Yeppoon will only receive 10mm to 15mm of rainfall today, areas surrounding Emerald could receive heavy rainfall.

BOM issued a severe weather warning yesterday for areas between Emerald and Roma.

It was forecast the area would receive heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding between this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

Between 90mm and 120mm is expected to fall in the six-hour window with isolated heavier falls up to 160mm possible.

Rockhampton-based weather forecaster Mike Griffin said the 800km narrow band of storms west or Rockhampton would be moving east towards CQ.

Although the rainfall would be minimal, he said it would be a nice relief from the scorching weather.

"At the moment there is high cloud covering all of Queensland with potential of the upper trough to develop in the south," he said.

"But as it goes north the storms pitter out leaving Capricornia with little rain."

Mr Griffin also said the recent smoke problems were set to alleviate with an easterly wind blowing the haze out of CQ and temperatures were set to return to normal.