Rocky's CQUni professor named the top e-author

CQUniversity Rockhampton-based researcher Professor Corneel Vandelanotte has been named the most published electronic health author.

ROCKHAMPTON'S own Professor Corneel Vandelanotte has stepped up the pace in the field of e-health experts, overtaking world-renowned physical activity experts and placing in top spot in the latest rankings.

A detailed bibliometric analysis, published in the respected Journal of Medical Internet Research (Impact Factor = 5.1), has placed the CQUniversity Rockhampton-based researcher Professor Vandelanotte at the top of the leaderboard for the most published authors in electronic health (eHealth) and mobile health (mHealth) physical activity, sedentary behaviour and diet-related research.

He is also the third most cited researcher in this field, and the researcher with the most highly cited papers.

Prof Vandelanotte said it was an amazing acknowledgement as he ranked higher than some of the world's most respected researchers in the field.

"It has been great recognition for my work and our group of physical activity researchers here at CQUniversity,” Prof Vandelanotte said.

"This bibliometric analysis demonstrates what we were already thinking for a while, that we are the leading research group in Australia in terms of behavioural e- and mHealth.

"However, I hadn't expected it as this list contains some much bigger names in the field of research, but it just proves that the work we are doing here is making an impact.”

He says the field of eHealth and mHealth is still only just beginning, but it is gaining momentum.

"It really is a hot topic at the moment, but we have a long way to go,” Prof Vandelanotte.

"There's a lot of research still to be done.

"Researchers, like myself, have a great responsibility as we can make a huge impact on communities if we get this right.

"Using web and mobile-based platforms to improve physical activity and diet in our communities is a booming area of research.

"It has huge potential to make big impacts on communities, especially rural and remote areas where there are limited health and wellbeing infrastructure.”

Prof Vandelanotte said CQUni's 10,000 Steps program was a testament to what could be achieved in this space.

"We would never have achieved 360,000 people to sign up if it wasn't for the electronic platform. It has provided extended reach and much more impact.

"It is proven to be a much more cost-effective way of reaching large populations.”