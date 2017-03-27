Rocky's cyclone shopping frenzy: Woolies' items selling fast

IT looks like the bread and milk shelves are emptying quickly at Woolworths Allenstown.

The Morning Bulletin's Melanie Plane dropped in to buy some veggies and eggs on her way home today and was surprised to see the centre chock-a-block with people.

The milk shelves are emptying quickly. Melanie Plane

"Pretty much all the bread and milk has gone, except the soy milk," Mel said.

"There's heaps of people here. The car park was pretty full and usually at this time of the week, it's quite quiet."

She said there didn't seem to be any restrictions on how many loaves people could buy.

While there's not much in the bread department, other areas are well stocked.

"There's plenty of veggies, eggs and hot cross buns," Mel said.