Rocky's Desert Queen to share skills at come 'n' try day

Ellyse O'Connor is keen to see more women involved in motocross. Allan Reinikka ROK150717aqmx10

MOTOCROSS: Ladies can give motocross a go at a free come 'n' try day at the Rockhampton Motocross Club's Six Mile Raceway this weekend.

The "ladies-only” event from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday will be run by Rocky's own Tatts Finke Desert Race champion Ellyse O'Connor.

The men have not been forgotten, with a session for them from 3pm to 5pm.

O'Connor said the women's session would provide a basic introduction to the sport.

It was organised in part because the club plans to run a non-competitive ladies' race at its annual Rocky Raiser next month.

"We just want ladies to come out and have a go and we thought a ladies-only environment would make them a little more comfortable,” O'Connor said.

"We're just going to do some very basic skills on the starting straight and in the carpark such as clutch control, basic standing positions and some figure of eights around cones.

"Once everyone gets confident with that, we'll do a few laps on the track.”

O'Connor said the Rockhampton club was very welcoming for new members and had some good coaches.

"In Central Queensland we have a very strong ladies' field. Sometimes we have nine riders, which is huge, especially when some tracks don't even run a women's class,” she said.

"It's good to see that many involved already but we would love to see some new ladies come on board.”

Participants must be over 16 and have to bring their own bike and safety gear. For more information, visit the RADMX Facebook page.