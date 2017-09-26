Rocky's dining scene to follow New York's lead

An interpretation of what the pilot platform dining would look like in Rocky.

An interpretation of what the pilot platform dining would look like in Rocky. RRC

UPDATE 12:40PM: DINING out in Rockhampton is about to be a whole lot more exciting with a major proposal approved by council this morning.

Food and beverage businesses will soon have the chance to stretch their dining experience out onto the road reserve and pathways following in the footsteps of New York and San Francisco.

The program will see a small number of parallel parking spaces transformed into raised platforms for service areas.

An artist's impression of the platform service areas recently approved for successful businesses by Rockhampton Regional Council. RRC

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was delighted that council had approved the program.

"There is great energy in the community, particularly for getting out and about of late, and we really want to encourage this type of project and provide our local businesses an opportunity for added atmosphere and activities," Mayor Strelow said.

"In cities across the world these outdoor dining platforms have increased the vitality and viability of central areas, and this pilot program has great potential for our local businesses, our city and our region."

It's anticipated that council will pilot up to three dining platforms with the program to be reviewed after six months.

An interpretation of what the pilot platform dining would look like in Rocky. RRC

"It's vital that we work in collaboration with businesses and the community to strike the right balance between functionality, safety and amenity with these platforms, and make sure that they will work for everyone here in Rockhampton," Mayor Strelow said.

Council are now calling for expressions of interest from local food and beverage businesses to be involved in the program. For further details, contact 1300 22 55 77

INITIAL REPORT: A NEW proposal is being put forward at Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today which will impact local businesses.

A new 'pilot program' pitched for local restaurants and bars would enable businesses to utilise the footpaths and road reserves for service.

Council will deliberate on the proposal which included the extended use of the council reserves and paths for new and interesting public places.

"Many successful cities around the world are utilising both to increase the vitality, viability and amenity of major centres," a report prepared for the Council said.

"San Francisco as an example now has over 60 functional parklets.

"A feature of these is the need to work in collaboration with the community and businesses to strike the right balance between functionality, form, safety, access and amenity."

If approved, businesses would have to apply for the extended use of land.

Councillors will also provide recommendations regarding a proposed road opening into the Botanical Gardens Reserve.

Reports state that an existing road would extend into Lot 521 of the gardens.

A request for waiver of rental fees has also been submitted by Gracemere Junior Rugby League Football Club.

The small club has also submitted support of proposed developments for their club area.

Councillors will also provide a provision of specialist airport pavement among other reports in today's ordinary council meeting.