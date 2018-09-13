Rocky's distinguished motorbikes rolling for a good cause

SHARP DRESSED: Justin Power is ready for this years Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.

DUST off your classic motorcycle in the garage, dig out your most dapper retro garb from the wardrobe, there's riding to be done.

Cashing in on the retro revival where all that was old is new again, Justin Powers and his CQ motorcycling mates are jumping on their classic bikes in support of men's health charities for the Distinguished Gentleman Ride (DGR) at the end of this month.

Mr Powers got the riding bug later in life after expressing to a mate his desire to be more mechanically adept and own a classic old bike.

Three months later, his friend showed up with a 1970s Honda CB400F in pieces, with boxes of spare parts.

"Thirteen years later, I got it on the road,” Mr Powers said.

That was 2010 and he's been enjoying riding ever since.

His love for riding a classic motorcycle saw Mr Powers join the Historic Motorcycle Club of Queensland-Rockhampton, who were the organisers for Rockhampton's first DGR.

After being founded in Sydney in 2012, the DGR is now a worldwide event, with over 120,000 participants in over 650 cities expected in 2018.

Last year, Mr Powers took over organising the annual event which bring awareness and fund raise for the Movember Foundation, to address the 1 million men who lose their live annually from suicide and prostate cancer.

"It would have been about $5000 our group raised last year,” he said.

"Depression and cancer are the biggest killers of men in Australia.

"I've had friends and family who have suffered with mental health issues at times.”

This year's theme is for vintage classic, modern classic bike and custom bikes that people have done up (cafe racers) to participate.

"The idea is to dress up dapper, a suit, a coat, retro classic style. It goes with the bike.

"It's not a fast ride, it's a slow ride around town just for something different to the normal rally.”

He said it was eye catching seeing people dressed in old clothes riding the old bikes through the city.

Mr Powers said the riders planned to gather on Sunday, September 25 from 7:00am at Rockhampton's Quality Regent Hotel.

Following a briefing, they will depart at 8am for a ride around the city, and north and south Rockhampton, concluding with morning tea hosted by the Quality Regent Hotel.

The Distinguished Gentleman's ride is open to men and women riding classic, vintage, and custom style motorcycles and scooters.

All riders are required to register at the DGR website, which provides them with route and donation details:

www.gentlemansride.com