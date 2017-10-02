Rocky's drug rehab services falling behind in ice epidemic

Coffs-Clarence police saw a 14% increase in ice areests over the the two years to June 2015.

UNDER strain drug rehabilitation services will be a focus of the Federal Labor government ahead of the party's country forum in Rockhampton this week.

With only one bed on offer per 10,000 people, Labor politicians say the city's one residential rehabilitation facility is not meeting demand.

Shadow Minister for Health Catherine King, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Chair of the Labor's Medicare Taskforce Sharon Claydon and Deputy Chair Dr Mike Freelander will tomorrow meet with community, health experts and rehabilitation providers to understand the impact of the shortage on the region's ability to overcome the ice epidemic.

"Drugs - in particular ice - continue to have a devastating impact on local communities,” Ms King said.

"But overstretched services are under strain and can't keep up with demand.”

As well as speaking to drug treatment experts, the team will also visit a public dental clinic and Rockhampton Hospital.

"To close the health gap between our regions and our cities, we need targeted investment in the issues that matter,” Ms King said.

"Labor has a strong record of investing in Rockhampton's health, with the last Labor Government investing $76 million towards the redevelopment of the Hospital and $67 million for the Central Integrated Regional Cancer Service.”