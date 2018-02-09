Rocky's economic boss leaves big shoes to fill

THE man who helped drive economic growth across the Rockhampton region has moved on.

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon yesterday wished Scott Waters all the best after the former economic development boss and airport manager recently relocated to Brisbane for family reasons.

As a number of major projects start to bear fruit and deliver jobs for the region, Mr Pardon said it was sad to see Mr Waters move on, but jobs would remain the council's top focus.

L-R Scott Waters (GM Rockhampton Airport), Damon Morrison (Exec Coordinator for the Mayor's Office), Alicia Cutler (CFO), Margaret Strelow (Mayor), Evan Pardon (CEO), and Ross Cheesman (Deputy CEO) were behind the bid to win the Adani FIFO hub deal. Chris Ison ROK051017ccouncilteam

"Jobs are Rockhampton Regional Council's number one priority. Through our Advance Rockhampton, Council is partnering, assisting and facilitating a range of projects and initiatives to drive economic growth and create local jobs,” he said.

"From working with Teys to attract displaced workers and give school leavers a career path to hosting trade and investment delegations from Singapore and China as well as providing business-training programs to create a job-ready local workforce, our Advance Rockhampton team is doing excellent work.

"What is really pleasing is that we are already hearing the success stories - places like South Western Wireless which relocated to Rockhampton and have grown from one to eight permanent employees in just three months.”

He said having started out as Airport Manager some 20 months ago, Mr Waters also took on the role of economic development manager for a time.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Scott Waters, RRC Executive Manager Regional Development. Chris Ison ROK040117ccouncil1

"Towards the end of his time with Council his focus was once again on the Airport as he played a key part in major projects such as the Adani FIFO Jobs Hub,” Mr Pardon said.

"With the work on that deal ramping up even further after the October announcement, Council returned economic development to a separate department to ensure we were giving it our absolute and full focus and it is really pleasing to see the results already.”