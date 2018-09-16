Rocky's Emma has Hair with Heart

Emma Paterson cut off 40cm of her hair to donate to Variety. The hair is to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition.

Emma Paterson cut off 40cm of her hair to donate to Variety. The hair is to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition. Allan Reinikka ROK140918aemma5

IT was important for Emma Peterson to not waste her hair that many took for granted - and others no longer had.

After doing some research, Miss Peterson found a charity, Variety's Hair with Heart campaign, that she could donate her unwanted hair too.

The campaign makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions.

"I have wanted to cut my hair short for a while anyway,” Emma said.

Emma Paterson cut off 40cm of her hair to donate to Variety. The hair is to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition. Allan Reinikka ROK140918aemma4

"But considering the length, I wanted to see if I was able to donate it so it wouldn't go to waste.

"I created a donation page and booked my haircut. I have cut about 40 centimetres off my hair, so now it is shoulder length.”

The 23-year-old Rockhampton woman, who works in disability care and home support, had set a goal to raise $250 to donate to the charity, along with her hair.

"Overwhelmingly, I have smashed my goal and raised $394 so far,” she said.

Emma Paterson cut off 40cm of her hair to donate to Variety. The hair is to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition. Allan Reinikka ROK140918aemma3

"The money raised will go into Variety's programs, helping Aussie kids who are sick, disadvantaged, or have special needs.

"This is a cause very close to my heart.”

If you would like to donate to Emma's page, visit hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/hair-with-heart-emma