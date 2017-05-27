Rocky's fattest suburbs revealed

ALARMING NEW figures have outed Central Queensland's most obese or overweight areas.

The figures, released by health think-tank Australian Health Policy Collaboration, reveal most Central Queenslanders in every area have waist lines much too wide to be healthy.

But those living in the rural parts of the Central Highlands are by far the worse, with almost three in every four adults deemed overweight or obese.

Kids in Berserker, Lakes Creek and Rockhampton City, where three in 10 are overweight or obese, are Central Queensland's heaviest.

Obesity graphic. Centro Art

The rate dramatically increases among adults, with seven in 10 in those Rockhampton suburbs listed as obese or overweight, making it the city's oversized area.

But the obesity rate is just one of several risks the think-tank placed under the microscope to uncover the links between unhealthy living and a range of terminal illnesses, including cancer and chronic diseases.

Poor lifestyle choices are leading to alarming rates of disparity in the city's suburbs as those living in the poorer suburbs were much more likely to die of cancer from 2010 to 2014.

Rate of people overweight or obese

Adults

1. Central Highlands region - 73.2 in every 100 people

2. Agnes Water, Miriam Vale, and Gladstone Hinterland - 71.2 in every 100 people

3. Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City - 70.3 in every 100 people

4. Bouldercombe, Gracemere, and Mount Morgan - 70 in every 100 people

5. Banana and Biloela - 69.2 in every 100 people

6. Rockhampton Central - 68.5 in every 100 people

7. North Rockhampton - 67 in every 100 people

8. Emerald - 65.9 in every 100 people

9. Callemondah, Gladstone, and West Gladstone - 65.6 in every 100 people

10. Boyne Island and Tannum Sands - 66.4 in every 100 people

11. Emu Park, East Rockhampton Region, and Yeppoon - 65.5 in every 100 people

Children

1. Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City - 30.2 in every 100 people

2. Rockhampton Central - 27.6 in every 1000 people

3. Bouldercombe, Gracemere, and Mount Morgan - 27.2 in every 100 people

4. Central Highlands region - 26.8 in every 100 people

5. Banana and Biloela - 25.7 in every 100 people

6. North Rockhampton - 25.5 in every 100 people

7. Callemondah, Gladstone, and West Gladstone - 25.4 in every 100 people

8. Emerald - 25.4 in every 1000 people

9. Boyne Island and Tannum Sands - 24.2 in every 1000 people

10. Agnes Water, Miriam Vale, and Gladstone Hinterland - 24.1 in every 1000 people

11. Emu Park, East Rockhampton Region, and Yeppoon - 23.6 in every 1000 people

The figures, which uncover an undeniable link between health and wealth, reveal Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City residents are almost three times more likely to die of cancer than those a stone's throw away in Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Parkhurst, and Kawana.

They show 1.381 in each 1000 Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City residents die of cancer each year compared with just 0.534 in each 1000 residents living in Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Parkhurst, and Kawana.

The combined average weekly income of Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City residents at just $707.66 is $113.84 less than Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Parkhurst, and Kawana.

Just 0.406 in every 1000 residents die of cancer in Central Queensland's wealthiest suburbs, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands, both of which are raking in the money with a combined average income of $1035.50.

Our city's poorer suburbs are also full of big smokers, with 21.3% of residents regularly lighting up in Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City compared with just 13.3% in the wealthy suburbs of Rockhampton's north or 15% in the Boyne and Tannum area.

Residents in the poorer suburbs are three times more likely to die of respiratory illnesses than those in the area encompassing Yeppoon, the Rockhampton region's east, and Emu Park. They are twice as likely as those North Rockhampton suburbs.

Yeppoon, the Rockhampton region's east, and Emu Park residents are the least likely to die of a cardiovascular disease, with the disease claiming the lives of just 0.605 people in every 1000.

But a staggering 1.381 in each 1000 residents in Berserker, Rockhampton City, and Lakes Creek were struck down by the disease, well above Central Queensland's next hotspot of Callemondah, Gladstone, and West Gladstone, where it killed 0.856 in every 1000.