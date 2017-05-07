Rocky's first cattle road train a 'win' for local drivers

Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route in May.

IN A major step forward for Rockhampton's cattle industry, this weekend saw the first type-one road train make its way through the city.

The $30 million project, which sees trucks cross the Neville Hewitt Bridge, sweep around Stockland Rockhampton and travel along Musgrave St to Lakes Creek Rd, was funded last year.

The State Government contributed $10 million, while $20 million was given by the Federal Government.

The first three-trailer type-one trailer came through the city on a practice run in May.

AgForce Transport Spokesperson Leo Neill-Ballantine said this was a monumental truck movement for the industry and will have significant benefits for producers, animal welfare, fatigue management for drivers and processors.

"We are delighted to see the first type-one road train has been able to make the journey over the weekend after successfully gaining a permit through the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator," Mr Neill-Ballantine said.

"This is also a win for Rockhampton drivers as they will see less trucks on the roads because we have the ability to transport more cattle per truck.

"Previously type-one road trains have had to downsize at Gracemere before heading into town to the processors.

"They were required to drop one trailer before heading into town, meaning two single trips had to be made to the meatworks, or cross-load stock onto B-doubles.

"This has not only meant an additional cost, it has meant an extra two hours per load in labour to move cattle from one vehicle to another.

There were calls for permanent changes to be made to the practice of cross-loading following the tragic 2014 death of Bryson Mayne.

A permit system restricts operating hours of the route to between 7pm and 7am throughout the week.

Mr Neill-Ballantine said transport could maker up 30%-40% of production costs, so any investment in infrastructure to make it safer, easier and cheaper was welcome.

"AgForce also acknowledges the work of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland for their help in lobbying Government for this outcome.

"It means producers sending their cattle from Central and North Queensland benefit from lower transport costs, safer livestock transport and better meat quality in their herd."