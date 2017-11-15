Rocky's first comedy club shines light on men's health

COMEDY CLUB : The Saleyards Distillery is hosting a Movember event, with all money raised going towards prostate cancer research.

SALEYARDS Distillery is about to launch Rockhampton's first comedy club next Saturday.

The Movember Comedy Fundraiser is shining a light on men's health, prostate and testicular cancer and mental health awareness, with all money raised going to prostate cancer research.

It is set to be a night filled with belly laughs as the headline act, international comedian Mick Neven, takes to the stage.

Mick has just spent a month in Scotland for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He will be supported by a packed line-up of emerging Rocky comedy talent.

There will also be live music and a 'Show us Your Mo' moustache competition.

A range of alcoholic drinks will be on offer, including Billy Goat's Gin, Capricorn Spiced and the Saleyards' newest and most unique barrel-aged gin The Wise Old Goat, distilled right here in Rockhampton.

There is free entry to the event.

Punters will be encouraged to make a gold coin donation or buy a raffle ticket for some of the prizes on offer, with all the proceeds going to Mick Neven's Movember fundraising efforts.

The Movember event will run from 6.30pm next Saturday at the Saleyards Distillery on Gladstone Rd.